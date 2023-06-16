Disney+ to premiere the MCU's least remembered blockbuster

Disney+ is preparing to enhance its Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) repertoire with a feature that has been frequently relegated to the shadows of Marvel Studios' vast collection.

This particular production, often overlooked in the grand tapestry of the MCU, has remained conspicuously inconspicuous amidst the bustling lineup of 32 superhero sagas birthed by the studio since 2008.

However, the landscape is shifting. The forgotten gem is poised to emerge from the fringes of obscurity as Disney+ prepares to reintroduce this cinematic marvel to its platform. This strategic move suggests a potential elevation in the film's standing within the MCU, kindling intrigue and audience anticipation.

Disney+ prepares for The Incredible Hulk launch

Get ready to unleash the green! The Incredible Hulk smashes his way onto Disney+, redefining his place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (Image via Marvel Studios)

Disney+'s official Twitter handle recently declared that The Incredible Hulk will be available on the platform on Friday, June 16, 2023.

The 2008 film, The Incredible Hulk, showcased Edward Norton as Bruce Banner, alongside Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky, Liv Tyler as Betty Ross, and William Hurt as Thaddeus Ross.

Directed by Louis Leterrier, the movie hit the theaters just over a month following Iron Man but failed to replicate the latter's critical and commercial success.

Fast-forward to 2012, when the Avengers saga brought Hulk back into the MCU limelight. Mark Ruffalo took up the mantle of Bruce Banner from Norton, a role he has persistently embodied ever since.

This shift led to Norton's portrayal in The Incredible Hulk becoming somewhat marginalized within the broader MCU discussions. Yet, this dynamic appears to be gradually changing.

Potential journey from The Incredible Hulk to World War Hulk?

Unleashing the green goliath: The Incredible Hulk's evolution sparks speculation of a World War Hulk adventure! (Image via Marvel Studios)

In recent years, Marvel Studios has subtly begun to reintroduce aspects of The Incredible Hulk narrative, albeit featuring Ruffalo's portrayal over Norton's. This approach was first evident in What If...?, then continued with 2022's She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, where Ruffalo's Bruce Banner referenced the 2008 film, and Tim Roth's Emil Blonsky character made a comeback as the Abomination.

This pattern seems set to persist with 2024's Captain America: Brave New World, which will feature Liv Tyler returning as Betty Ross alongside Thaddeus Ross (or Red Hulk?), now being performed by Harrison Ford.

These intriguing shifts have sparked speculation that Marvel Studios might be contemplating a World War Hulk film, a rumor that gains strength with the potential transfer of Hulk film distribution rights from Universal to Marvel this month.

Daily Loud @DailyLoud BREAKING: The rights to “The Incredible Hulk” have now returned to Marvel Studios BREAKING: The rights to “The Incredible Hulk” have now returned to Marvel Studios 🎉 https://t.co/vrq29hbbMP

The fact that The Incredible Hulk is set to launch on Disney+ could be interpreted as a hint that the rights are being transferred, although official confirmation is still pending.

With the potential for an expanded Hulk storyline and perhaps even a new Hulk movie, the once-overlooked The Incredible Hulk is steadily reclaiming its relevance within the MCU.

The Incredible Hulk is set to premiere on Disney+ on Friday, June 16, 2023.

