Marvel star discusses Jonathan Majors' legal situation

Anthony Mackie, the actor portraying Sam Wilson, also known as Captain America, recently commented on the controversy surrounding Jonathan Majors' recent arrest on allegations of assault against his then-girlfriend.

The issue has arisen just as the MCU gears up for the Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. Arrested in March, Majors and his legal team staunchly refute the serious charges against him, framing him as the "victim."

The ongoing legal battle has sparked debates about whether Marvel Studios will decide to replace him in the forthcoming Avengers 5 or whether they will choose to weather the potential public relations storm.

The upcoming Avengers' movie, featuring Majors' character Kang, is set to hit the theaters on May 1, 2026, following a recent postponement. Rumors are swirling that Mackie's Captain America will be among the leading characters in the film.

Anthony Mackie emphasizes "innocent until proven guilty" in Jonathan Majors' legal situation

Anthony Mackie stands firm: Emphasizing 'Innocent Until Proven Guilty' in Jonathan Majors' legal problem (Image via Marvel Studios)

During a recent interview with Inverse while promoting Peacock's Twisted Metal, Anthony Mackie shared his thoughts on Jonathan Majors' legal situation. Mackie underscored the essential American judicial concept of considering an individual innocent until proven otherwise.

He advocated for people to refrain from drawing conclusions until the verdict of Jonathan Majors' trial is rendered. Highlighting the importance of this principle, Mackie stated:

"That's one of the staples of this country. Nothing has been proven about this dude. Nothing. So everyone is innocent until proven guilty. That's all I can say. It's crazy where we are as a society. But as a country, everyone is innocent until proven guilty."

Andy Signore @andysignore Captain America himself Anthony Mackie breaks silence on future Avengers Co-Star Jonathan Majors, and those allegations... Well said, dude... Bravo. Captain America himself Anthony Mackie breaks silence on future Avengers Co-Star Jonathan Majors, and those allegations... Well said, dude... Bravo. https://t.co/lsimVfbx1j

In Avengers 5, where the formidable Avengers are poised to battle the manifold variants of Kang the Conqueror, brought to life by Majors, a pivotal role is slated for Mackie's character, Sam Wilson.

As excitement mounts for the forthcoming film, Mackie's viewpoint on Majors' ongoing legal issues presents a compelling facet to the continuing dialogue about the actor's situation and role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Anthony Mackie supports fair trial for Jonathan Majors amidst legal saga, Marvel Studios faces PR challenge

Anthony Mackie stands for justice: Supporting fair trial for Majors amidst legal saga (Image via Marvel Studios)

Anthony Mackie is the first MCU star to comment publicly on the legal saga involving Majors. He reinforced that Majors is entitled to a fair trial to establish his innocence or guilt.

The legal process for Majors has already begun, with several court hearings behind him.

His trial is due to commence on August 3 officially. While the verdict is yet to be determined, the publicity generated by the case presents a PR challenge for Marvel Studios as Jonathan Majors is due to reappear in the MCU in Loki season 2 this coming October.

As more information emerges over the following weeks and months, other MCU stars are expected to voice their thoughts on the Majors' situation. However, it will likely echo Mackie's "innocent until proven guilty" stance to avoid controversy.

While Mackie and Majors haven't shared screen time in the MCU yet, it remains unclear if they have any personal connection.

However, should Jonathan Majors continue in his role, they will undoubtedly spend considerable time together once Avengers 5 commences filming.

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is slated for release in theaters on May 1, 2026.

