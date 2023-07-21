They Cloned Tyrone review: Is Jamie Foxx's Netflix film worth a watch?

They Cloned Tyrone is a sci-fi movie that stands out to showcase a subtle portrayal of providing viewers with a wide range of captivating cinematic experiences. The comedy-mystery film was released on July 21, 2023, on the streaming giant Netflix. The story revolves around three individuals, each with their own distinct backgrounds, who become entangled in a gripping government conspiracy.

The official synopsis of They Cloned Tyrone, as per Netflix, reads:

"An eerie series of events leads an unlikely trio (John Boyega, Teyonah Parris and Jamie Foxx) down a rabbit hole into a sinister neighborhood conspiracy."

They Cloned Tyrone is a film with an intriguing plot that promises an exciting journey for viewers. With talented actors like John Boyega, Jamie Foxx, and Teyonah Parris bringing depth to their characters, the film becomes more captivating. As the story unfolds, audiences are immersed in a world of suspense and mystery where nothing is as it appears, and the movie guarantees to keep viewers on the edge of their seats, eagerly awaiting what comes next.

A review of They Cloned Tyrone: A subtle fusion of comedic brilliance with paranoia

They Cloned Tyrone is a mix of humor, suspense, and futuristic elements that keeps audiences engaged. The story centers around Fontaine, Slick Charles, and Yo Yo, a trio caught up in a government conspiracy. The film takes great care in crafting each character, delving into their backgrounds and personal journeys, which greatly influence how they behave and respond throughout the narrative.

Delving deeper into the movie's careful sculpting of characters and well-explained plot, there were several dialogues that uplifted the narrative; one of them resonated more: "It's not enough to think the same, we have to be the same." The dialogue not only peered into characters' motivations but also explored the social commentary infused within the film's plot.

Even though the movie gave an adventurous ride in the mystery realm, it suffered from shortcomings. Going further in the plot, viewers saw fantastic, gripping scenes, but the narrative lost its momentum as soon as crucial scenes surfaced in the film. What further pacifies the drawbacks are the characters and their backgrounds, which gave the movie a subtle balance but somewhat looked rushed or lacking in depth.

Netflix @netflix They Cloned Tyrone premieres one week from today — and the plot twists will keep you on your toes! pic.twitter.com/5aRWmUxh4u

They Cloned Tyrone is surely a wholesome movie and has every ounce of adventure, comedy, and mystery. The movie effectively brings out the performances in the film. The narrative within the movie encompasses an engaging essence that keeps viewers hooked throughout the film. For viewers with avid tastes in genres or who are looking for an amazing cinematic flick, They Cloned Tyrone is guaranteed to keep them entertained.

The characters' performance engrained a hallmark of finesse

Film Updates @FilmUpdates



The film currently holds a Rotten Tomatoes score of 98%. ‘THEY CLONED TYRONE’ starring John Boyega, Teyonah Parris and Jamie Foxx is now streaming on Netflix.The film currently holds a Rotten Tomatoes score of 98%. pic.twitter.com/GMYN15SNn4 " target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/GMYN15SNn4

They Cloned Tyrone features Jamie Foxx, John Boyega, and Teyonah Parris. Foxx's portrayal of the pimp Slick Charles is both charismatic and dynamic, effortlessly blending humor and intensity. It truly showcases Foxx's talent and versatility as an actor as he seamlessly transitions between dramatic moments.

As for John Boyega, his portrayal of Fontaine as a drug dealer is incredibly nuanced. Boyega brings depth to the character by displaying both toughness and vulnerability. He genuinely captures Fontaine's care for his community. This performance demonstrates Boyega's ability to authentically portray characters that viewers can easily relate to.

Teyonah Parris does a good job as Yo Yo, bringing a blend of strength and vulnerability to her performance. Her distinctive presence and undeniable chemistry with Foxx and Boyega add a layer of complexity to the story. The supporting cast also left an indelible mark on the screen with their stellar performances. Each of their performances delivered depth to the narrative, thereby fabricating a fantastic cast that suffices for moviegoers to watch and enjoy the film.

They Cloned Tyrone is currently streaming on Netflix.