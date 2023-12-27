Is Rebel Moon an original story? Origin and inspiration behind the film explored

Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon is an original story that draws inspiration from multiple sci-fi and fantasy stories, including the works of Akira Kurosawa, the Star Wars films, and Heavy Metal magazines.

In an interview with Empire magazine, Snyder said that the concept for Rebel Moon came from imagining Seven Samurai set in space. This became the seed from which Rebel Moon later grew, setting the stage for a narrative that combines the grittiness of warriors with the vast expanse of space.

"It was Seven Samurai in space. And a Star Wars movie was my original concept for it," he told the publication.

Is Rebel Moon based on anything?

Rebel Moon is an entirely original story, not based on any pre-existing book or series. Zack Snyder's title was inspired by multiple sci-fi/fantasy stories, including Akira Kurosawa's Seven Samurai. This eventually developed into a unique storyline that blends several elements to give viewers an entertaining watch.

Seven Samurai, a 1954 Japanese epic directed by Akira Kurosawa, is a cinematic masterpiece set in the Sengoku period of Japanese history in 1586. The film holds a significant place in the cinema industry, consistently securing top positions in critics' lists of the greatest titles.

It was hailed as the greatest foreign-language film in BBC's 2018 international critics' poll. The film's enduring influence is evident in its frequent references, remakes, and adaptations in the industry.

Is Rebel Moon a Star Wars movie?

While the echoes of Star Wars influence are perceptible in Rebel Moon's expansive universe, the film itself is not part of the Star Wars franchise. Initially discussed as a potential R-rated Star Wars project, Snyder's vision found its home on Netflix, as per The Atlantic.

This shift allowed Snyder to have the creative freedom to explore original intellectual property, giving birth to Rebel Moon as a cinematic venture rather than a TV series. Although the discussion of Rebel Moon joining the Star Wars galaxy emerged, it now stands as a standalone creation on the streaming platform.

How many parts of Rebel Moon are there?

Rebel Moon unfolds its epic narrative in two parts, with part one titled A Child of Fire. This strategic division allows the audience to delve into the universe Zack Snyder has meticulously crafted.

The first part serves as an introduction to the Rebel Moon universe, laying the foundation for the conflict on the rocky planetoid Veldt and introducing a diverse cast of characters who face the imperial threat from the Motherworld. The saga then continues with part two, titled The Scargiver, promising an explosive and climactic culmination of this sci-fi odyssey.

An Overview of Rebel Moon: Part One - A Child of Fire

Rebel Moon: Part One - A Child of Fire revolves around a central conflict that unfolds on the rocky planetoid Veldt, where human settlers cultivate wheat. When an imperial spaceship from the authoritarian Motherworld demands the harvest to feed its army, the settlers put together a diverse team led by a farmer named Gunnar.

This eclectic group, including a former imperial footsoldier, a bounty hunter, and a swordswoman, forms the heart of a space saga inspired by classics like Seven Samurai and Star Wars.

Viewers can watch Rebel Moon: Part One - A Child of Fire on Netflix.