"Zendaya as Zelda": Hilarious Tom Holland memes erupt as Netflix AI poster emerges amid ‘The Legend of Zelda’ announcement 

English actor Tom Holland of Spider-Man fame recently began trending online following the Nintendo Co.’s announcement that a live-action film based on the franchise’s popular video game, The Legend of Zelda, will be made.

Since the piece of news became viral, netizens have suggested that Tom Holland should play the role of Link for the video game’s movie adaptation, while his real-life girlfriend and Spider-Man co-star Zendaya should enact the character of Princess Zelda.

In fact, an AI-generated Netflix poster of Tom Holland as Link is now being circulated on the internet alongside hilarious memes about him and Zendaya.

In this regard, an X (formerly Twitter) user commented under @hayasaka_aryan’s tweet on the same.

“He’s right behind me, isn’t he?”: Internet floods with Tom Holland and Zendaya memes following The Legend of Zelda movie announcement

On Tuesday, Nintendo Co. announced that a live-action movie is officially in the making based on the franchise’s iconic video game, The Legend of Zelda.

According to Screenrant, the upcoming film will be co-produced by Avi Arad and the creator of Zelda, Shigeru Miyamoto himself. It will also be directed by Wes Ball of The Maze Runner fame and globally distributed by Sony.

As soon as the announcement surfaced on the internet, fans of the video game took to X to talk about the potential casting, during which Tom Holland and Zendaya’s names were jokingly tossed around, as Link and Zelda, respectively. An AI-generated Netflix poster with Holland’s image as a potential Link also emerged online.

Besides, hilarious remarks and reactions started circulating on the social media platform about Holland and Zendaya. Here are some of them.

Meanwhile, Chris Pratt’s name was also tossed around, with some even fearing that Nintendo Co. might sign him up for the Zelda movie just like it did for the 2023 The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

For those unaware, Pratt’s casting earned huge criticism from the film’s fans.

However, as per Screenrant, there might be a possibility of Tom Holland actually starring as Link. Since the movie will be distributed by Sony, and Holland already has an existing relationship with the studio, courtesy of his Spider-Man movies and another video game adaptation, the 2022 live-action film Uncharted.

But it is important to note that Holland may be too old to play the role of Link, who is portrayed as an adolescent in the favorite video game The Legend of Zelda.

Other jokes about potential Link included the names of Michael Cera and Nathan Fielder.

For those uninitiated, the action-adventure video game was created by Japanese game designers Shigeru Miyamoto and Takashi Tezuka in 1986 and was primarily developed by Nintendo, but some installments were also produced by the likes of Flagship, Vanpool, and Grezzo.

So far, there have been over 20 different editions of the game, the recent being The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, which was released in May 2023.

The game revolves around various incarnations of Link, a brave young man from the elf-like Hylian race, and Princess Zelda, who is blessed with magical powers. Together, they fight to save the land of Hyrule from the villain Ganon, the warlord turned demon king.