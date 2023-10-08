Michael Cera rumored to portray a mystery character in the MCU's new Fantastic Four film

Fantastic Four director revealed that the production team is planning to keep to its May 2025 date of release. The movie is expected to have a different take on the popular foursome and their adventures after the film rights were shifted to Marvel Studios when Disney acquired 21st Century Fox in 2019. After the bombing of the 2015 Fantastic Four movie by 20th Century Fox, a lot is riding on director Matt Shakman and the screenplay team.

Now, as WGA strikes have concluded, screenwriter Josh Friedman is back at his desk while the team awaits the resolution of the SAG-AFTRA strikes. With the actors still under strike, director Matt Shakman cannot reveal any names.

However, he hinted that tentative plans are ready and that has started rounds of rumors. MCU’s Fantastic Four reboot has been keeping fans excited as a new cast and new storyline are highly anticipated in the upcoming movie. One such speculation is about Michael Cera being part of the cast.

Disclaimer: This article contains opinions of the author and fans of the actor.

Michael Cera is rumored to be cast in an unnamed role in Fantastic Four

In an interview with Collider, Fantastic Four director Matt Shakman revealed the screenwriter for the upcoming reboot movie to be Josh Friedman. He said that since the WGA strikes are over, he is making an official announcement about the playwriter. However, he has to wait for the actors’ strike to conclude before announcing the official cast but he did confirm that the production will start

After Shakman’s interview, rumors are rife on social media that Michael Cera is part of the cast as a mystery character. Many media handles on X (formerly Twitter) have reported the speculations.

Fans have reacted to the news, and have reposted and shared the same. The franchise's enthusiasts have speculated on the roles that would suit Cera the best. Fan fiction has built stories around the talented actor’s role in the popular franchise.

Michael Cera’s filmography

Michael Cera started his career with commercials as a child actor moving on to children’s shows and television films. He worked in theatres and as a voice artist for animated series.

Known to portray offbeat characters with casual perfection, Cera is known to highlight the coming-of-age plots. He received fan love for playing Brother Bear in The Berenstain Bears.

His coming-of-age sitcom role in Arrested Development got him appreciation from both viewers and critics alike. Some other movies in his repertoire are Juno, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, Superbad, The Lego Batman Movie, Molly’s Game, and Gloria Bell. He starred as Allan in the latest blockbuster comedy, Barbie, co-starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

Everything about 2025’s Fantastic Four

As mentioned before, after the devastating failure of 2015’s Fantastic Four movie, the sequel planned for 2017 was canceled. This was followed by Disney’s acquisition of 21 Century Fox and the rights for the franchise shifting to Marvel Studios. MCU’s Kevin Feige announced during the 2019 San Diego Comic-Con, that the company was looking forward to working on the movie for Phase Six.

As per Feige, the movie will not be an origin story. While director Jon Watts was connected with the project initially, he stepped down for personal reasons and Matt Shakman took over the reins. Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer are the co-writers with Josh. With the production likely to start in the spring of 2024, Fantastic Four is slated to hit the movie theatres in the US on May 2, 2025.