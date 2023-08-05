What's the buzz surrounding the MCU's Fantastic Four cast? Explained

As 2025 inches closer, the Marvel fandom is abuzz with speculations about the casting for the much-awaited Fantastic Four reboot in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). With the announcement that Matt Shakman, the mind behind WandaVision, will be helming the directorial role, anticipation for the official casting news has only grown.

The Fantastic Four, Marvel's pioneering heroes, gained their superpowers after a cosmic ray mishap during a space mission. While they're set to grace the MCU for the first time, they've previously appeared on the big screen, albeit to a mixed bag of reviews.

This forthcoming 2025 rendition will mark the MCU's maiden attempt at adapting the team since the rights reverted from 21st Century Fox.

The MCU's Fantastic Four rumor mill churns

Reliable industry sources offer clearer insights amidst the sea of rumors (Image via Sportskeeda)

With filming for the Fantastic Four reboot believed to be kicking off shortly, casting should be actively in progress. This explains the deluge of speculations swarming the internet. While much of what circulates is hopeful fan casting, some tidbits come from alleged insiders from the entertainment sector.

One such account, @MyTimeToShineH, was previously accurate in their predictions and recently spilled some Fantastic Four teasers, stoking the casting rumors.

Yet, for concrete information, industry stalwarts like Deadline, Variety, and The Hollywood Reporter often present a clearer picture. Still, it's wise for fans to season all these rumors skeptically until official announcements from Marvel Studios roll out.

Possible Mr. Fantastic?

Matt Smith, once The Doctor in Doctor Who, now rumored as a potential Mister Fantastic in the MCU (Image via Twitter)

Talk of who might wear the lab coat of Reed Richards, AKA Mister Fantastic, has been lively. Names like Matt Smith, known for his Doctor Who role, have been suggested.

Smith's portrayal of The Doctor, brimming with exploration and science, makes this rumor palatable. There's also been talk about Adam Driver, a suggestion gaining traction due to mentions by renowned insiders like Jeff Sneider and Daniel Richtman.

However, despite his recent MCU cameo, John Krasinski has stated he's not in talks for the Reed role. There's also a faint buzz about Penn Badgley and Ryan Gosling being associated, though these remain primarily speculative.

The Invisible Woman contenders

Vanessa Kirby, known for her dynamic roles in major action films, emerges as a leading contender for The Invisible Woman (Image via Twitter)

Emily Blunt was a popular guess for Sue Storm, Reed's better half, especially when John Krasinski, her real-life husband, was associated with Mister Fantastic. However, that rumor has cooled down.

Margot Robbie's name has been prominent in the mix, bolstered by her superhero franchise experience in the DCEU. While Jodie Comer's response to the casting query was cryptic, Vanessa Kirby, notable for her roles in Mission Impossible and Fast and the Furious, seems to be the current top contender for Sue Storm.

The Human Torch shortlist

Joseph Quinn, famed for Stranger Things, emerges as the frontrunner in the race for Johnny Storm, with other contenders still in the mix (Image via Twitter)

The internet has been ablaze with potential castings for Johnny Storm, AKA Human Torch. While Jack Quaid, of The Boys fame, denied the rumors, Joseph Quinn, known for Stranger Things, appears to be a more probable choice.

Other contenders include Paul Mescal and Austin Butler, while Chris Evans humorously preferred to return as Johnny over Captain America.

Casting the Mighty Thing

Marvel's Vision for The Thing: A shift from the stereotypical to embracing diversity (Image via Twitter)

The rumor landscape for Ben Grimm, or The Thing, has been relatively quiet. Speculation became interesting when Jeff Sneider mentioned Marvel's possible inclination towards a diverse actor reflecting Ben's Jewish heritage.

Daveed Diggs, known for Hamilton, fitting this description, has consequently been spotlighted.

Awaiting the grand reveal of MCU's Fantastic Four cast

If patterns hold, there's a solid chance that the final Fantastic Four cast might be revealed at this year's San Diego Comic-Con in July. Marvel's track record of major announcements during such events keeps fans hopeful. Given that the Fantastic Four's MCU integration was first hinted at Comic-Con 2019, it seems only fitting that the cast announcement might follow suit.

The official cast remains a mystery in a sea of whispers, conjectures, and fan hopes. However, one thing is certain: Marvel aficionados are on the edge of their seats, eager for the Fantastic Four's return to the big screen.