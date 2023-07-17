"Fame makes you very uncomfortable in your own skin": Michael Cera opens up about his stardom ahead of Barbie premiere

Barbie is one of the most anticipated films of the year and Michael Cera, who is set to play the role of Allan Doll in the film, is one of the most-known faces in the comedy world. The Superbad star has rarely stayed out of the spotlight since he began treading on these lines with his first role in Arrested Development at the age of 14. However, he doesn't really see stardom the way bystanders look at it.

Staying at the heart of Hollywood for so many years, many would imagine Michael Cera's extravagant lifestyle. However, a recent interview with The Guardian revealed how the actor himself feels about all of this. In the rare interview, Cera spoke about how he considered moving away from acting for good as well.

Speaking about his newfound spike in fame after his memorable roles in Juno and Superbad, both of which remain cult classics to this day, Cera said that it was overwhelming. He said that he wasn't sure how to "handle walking down the street."

"Fame makes you very uncomfortable in your own skin, and makes you paranoid and weird. There were lots of great things about it, and I met a lot of amazing people, but there’s a lot of bad energies, too, ones that I was not equipped to handle," the star said.

Michael Cera also elaborated on why he did not like this star culture and tried actively to stay away from it.

Michael Cera had considered possibly quitting acting and moving away from the limelight

Although many recognize Micheal Cera for his awkward demeanor and subtle comedy, he seems just as awkward with the fame and recognition he earned while playing some iconic characters in cinema.

However, this was nothing short of overwhelming for Michael Cera, as revealed by the actor himself in his interview with The Guardian. He even told the publication that he thought about quitting acting and moving away from the limelight.

"There was a point where I wanted to stop taking jobs that would make me more famous...I was kind of having a bit of a crisis … I was really not enjoying the level of heat...I really didn’t know if I was going to keep being an actor," Cera stated.

However, being signed on to Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, Cera's popularity had not even peaked. He added that he was "already committed to it" and went and did it. He noted that he wanted to be a working actor who could enjoy his day-to-day life and the world he created for himself. The actor said that this was the overall thing that he was trying to figure out.

Thankfully, Cera continued to balance his ambitions with his dreams as he slowly carved out a career that people would remember for a very long time, and the actor is far from done.

Michael Cera will appear alongside a star-studded cast with names like Margot Robbie, Emma McKay, Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu, Issa Rae, Will Ferrell, and Dua Lipa, among others in Greta Gerwig's Barbie.

The film is set to be released on Friday, July 21, 2023, along with Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer.