“They’re made for each other”: Michael Cera casting announcement in upcoming Wes Anderson film leaves internet satisfied

Wes Anderson's Asteroid City may be only weeks away, but the veteran director, who has wowed the world with his stylistic signature and heartfelt stories, has already announced plans for his 13th feature film. Following Asteroid City, which will premiere on June 16, 2023, Anderson plans to delve into his next project starring Michael Cera. Recent reports confirmed this, much to the joy of fans worldwide.

After the premiere of Asteroid City, Anderson is set to return to Netflix with The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar, the director's second adaptation of a Roald Dahl story. Speaking about the future projects, which seem to be coming quite quickly after one another, Wes Anderson's cinematographer, Robert Yeoman, told Film Stage:

"I’m out of the loop on that one. But [Wes Anderson] works. He’s a workaholic. I’ll give him that. We jumped right from Asteroid City into the Henry Sugar thing. We were in Spain and then we went to England. He works harder than anybody. He’s just always got something going on. I’m a little more like: take some time off and enjoy my life."

A tweet reply to Discussing Film's post about Michael Cera's casting in Anderson's film (Image via Twitter)

While the details of this upcoming flick are blurry, the internet is in full support of this development, with many citing how Michael Cera would be the perfect cast member for a Wes Anderson film.

Fans rejoice about Michael Cera's casting in Wes Anderson's upcoming project

Looking at the actor and director's previous works, it is easy to see why the fans are thrilled about Cera's casting. Going by the aesthetics of Anderson's style and his subtle blend of comedy and awkwardness, Michael Cera may be the most fitting actor to lead one of the colorful Anderson films to its destiny. Fans made this evident in the comment section of Discussing Film on Twitter.

Though capable of great versatility, Michael Cera is perhaps best known for his role in Edgar Wright's Scott Pilgrim vs. the World and Greg Mottola's Superbad, which established him as a leading name in comedy.

His physical comedy and delivery have been noted elements of his performance, making him a good choice for the Wes Anderson aesthetics.

The details about this upcoming Wes Anderson film will drop soon. Till then, Asteroid City will premiere on June 16, 2023.

