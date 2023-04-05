Who is Allan doll? Barbie character explored as Michael Cera set to play the role in Margot Robbie movie

With a new detailed trailer, Barbie is all set to rock the world with its pink-themed beach vibes in June 2023. The Greta Gerwig film, which she co-wrote with her husband, the brilliant Noah Baumbach, has recently released a hoard of A-list celebrities, who are all set to play a part in the upcoming film from the Mattel franchise.

Among them is the lovable Michael Cera, the man behind many, many comic greats like Superbad and Scott Pilgrim vs the World. While it was also revealed that stars like Dua Lipa, Emma McKay, and Issa Rae are all going to play the role of different Barbies, the inclusion of Michael Cera still feels like a fun addition, especially given the offbeat role that the 34-year-old actor would be playing.

According to reports, Cera will take on the role of the Allan doll, a long-forgotten toy in the Barbie lineup, which was originally released in 1964 as Ken's (played by Ryan Gosling and many others) best friend. It came with Midge (played by Emerald Fennel in the film), another toy that was introduced during the same time.

Barbie: Who is Allan in the Mattel universe?

The short-lived and long-forgotten addition to Mattel's exclusive lineup of Barbie dolls also consisted of Midge, Barbie's best friend, and her boyfriend Allan, who was marketed as Ken's best friend. The original Allan doll came in a beach shirt and was named after the son-in-law of Mattel co-founder Ruth Handler.

Among the marketing tactics used to promote Allan, Mattel also claimed that Allan could easily fit into Ken's clothes, making it an attractive option for those who wanted to expand the toy universe.

The toy was sadly short-lived and was later replaced with a different character called Brad, who took the role of Ken's best friend.

The specifics of Cera's character are still unknown. Most of the cast members in the film will portray either Ken (Simu Lieu, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Scott Adams) or the titular character (Emma Mckay, Issa Rae, Dua Lipa). As Cera is the only one noted to be playing the role of Allan, it is yet to be seen which Ken's friend he becomes.

Moreover, it is also yet to be seen if there is a Brad in the movie.

Speaking about the film and his role in it, Michael Cera told THR:

"It’s really crazy. I’ve never been part of a movie that already had fans before we even made it. When I was going through customs in the U.K., they asked what I was coming in for, and I said I was working on the Barbie movie, and one of the customs officers said, "Who’s in that?"nand the customs officer next to him was like "Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie are in it!""

He also spoke about the costume department of the film in the same interview, remarking:

"The costume department in this movie was one of the most unbelievable things I’ve ever seen. Jacqueline Durran is a genius, and I spent almost every moment I had with her picking her brain about Mike Leigh, because she’s been working with him since Topsy-Turvy. I’m the biggest Mike Leigh fan."

Barbie will be out in theatres on June 21, 2023. Stay tuned for more updates.

