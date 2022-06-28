Fact check: Did Michael Cera and Kim Kardashian date? TikTok claims debunked

Kim Kardashian has become the subject of discussion on TikTok after a video claiming that the reality star dated Michael Cera in the past has appeared online. Several platform users are already looking up the two celebrities' dating histories online. However, the viral TikTok clip is not real. The couple did not date at all.

Fans of the two have been confused by several videos of the two together. However, the videos, featuring the two together, seem to be impressively edited. The footage of the now viral video appears to have been taken from different sources. As a song plays in the background, netizens can see the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum sobbing in one portion of the video. In another part of the TikTok clip, Michael Cera can be seen rehearsing for a scene.

The video was put together in such a manner that those who are not privy to the celebrities’ private lives might assume that the two dated or had a rough breakup in the past.

One of the many videos of the two together has amassed more than two million views.

According to sources, this is not the first time people have assumed that Kim Kardashian and Michael Cera have dated. Videos of the two together have gone viral in the past as well.

Kim Kardashian did not date Superbad actor Michael Cera

No reports or media of the two together in reality have made their way online. Canadian actor Michael Cera is currently married to his long-time partner Nadine. The two tied the knot in 2017 however, news of their marriage only made headlines in 2018. The couple were reportedly trying to keep their relationship under wraps.

Michael Cera and Nadine (Image via Getty Images)

According to The Things, Cera hinted at being married when he was seen wearing a gold wedding band. The couple made their relationship public in June 2018, after they attended the 72nd Annual Tony Awards ceremony together at the Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

Prior to getting married, Cera dated Aubrey Plaza in 2009. The two managed to keep their one-year long relationship a secret. Six years later, Plaza shared on RuPaul’s podcast that she dated the Ontario-native “for a long time… one and a half years.”

Aubrey Plaza and Michael Cera worked together in Scott Pilgrim vs The World and The End Of Love in 2010 and 2012 respectively. However, Plaza insisted that the two did not get into a relationship after working together.

Kim Kardashian and her former husband Kanye West (Image via Getty Images)

Netizens across the world are aware of Kim Kardashian's marriage to now former husband Kanye "Ye" West. Since her separation from the rapper, the 41-year-old socialite has famously been dating comedian and actor Pete Davidson.

Kim Kardashian was first married to Damon Thomas in 2000. The two shared an age gap of 10 years. The Skims founder was reportedly only 19 years old when they tied the knot. The marriage ended in 2003.

Kim Kardashian went on to infamously date rapper Ray J. The two dated on and off from 2002 to 2007. Following this, Kardashian dated television star Nick Lachey, Nick Cannon, NFL star Reggie Bush, Miles Austin and basketball player Kris Humphries, whom she was married to for only 72 days in 2011.

Following the aforementioned relationships, Kim Kardashian started dating Kanye West in 2012 and the two married in 2014. They have four kids together: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. Their divorce was confirmed in 2021.

