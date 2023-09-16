Does the Star Wars universe have a planet Earth? Details explored

The Star Wars series vividly portrays the galaxy far, far away, complete with various planets, races, and technological advancements. Many fans have pondered whether Earth, our planet, has any bearing on the fantasy world, given how wide it is.

Even though George Lucas' Universe appears to be distinct from our reality, Earth has occasionally been mentioned in both official and unofficial content, sparking discussions among fans over the status of the planet in the franchise. Even though Earth is only briefly mentioned in the canon, it is interesting to consider where it fits into this fantastical world.

The mystery of Earth's existence lingers as fans investigate the different arcs released by Lucasfilm, asking us to consider the possibilities and constraints of the cosmos. Let's analyze the data and consider the ramifications of Earth's position in the far-off galaxy, from references in the original trilogy to fan-made content.

Exploring the possibilities of the existence of Earth in the Star Wars Universe

Both the television series and the films have avoided mentioning Earth. However, given the size of the Universe, it is highly improbable that all of its nooks and crannies have been discovered. One can find mentions of planet Earth in canon and non-canon sources only if we dig hard enough.

1) Earth in Star Wars Canon

An image of the Star Wars ride in Disneyland (image via Los Angeles Times)

In the canonical Star Wars universe, Earth appears only briefly. The planet's existence in the canon was verified through the Star Tours travel agency, a ride located in Disney Parks.

The "Earth system" is mentioned in the ride's introductory crawl at Disney's Hollywood Studios, confirming its existence in the George Lucas-created universe. This journey also implies a connection between Earth and other planets like Kashyyyk, Coruscant, Naboo, Hoth, Tatooine, and Geonosis.

It was revealed that Earth served as a flight hub before Endor's closure. Fans now have a hint as to how Earth might be related to other planets in the Universe thanks to this brief reference.

2) Earth in the Star Wars Expanded Universe

Earth is known as Urthha in the expanded universe (image via Lucasfilm)

Although it is not canon, the expanded Universe provides more details about how Earth is connected to the distant galaxy. Earth is frequently mentioned in non-canon comic books and literature.

First, it is revealed in the novella Supernatural Encounters: The Trial and Transformation of Arhul Hextrophon how humanity spread throughout the Star Wars universe. The genesis of the human species is on Earth, or Urthha. The humans eventually departed Urthha for Coruscant. Years later, Urthha was transferred from its orbit in real space to an uninhabited area known as Otherspace.

In the George Lucas book Monsters and Aliens, a galactic newspaper reports that people from the planet Urthha kidnapped a newlywed Duros couple. The couple was transported to Urthha and subjected to experiments there until a young human assisted them in returning to their home planet using a matter catalyst, sometimes known as a 'blender' on Earth.

3) Earth in an epic Star Wars crossover

The crossover comic Into the Great Unknown featuring Indiana Jones (Image via Lucasfilm)

One of the most intriguing mentions of our blue planet is from another exciting story from the extended Universe. Han Solo and Chewbacca crash-land in the Millennium Falcon on Earth in the American Pacific Northwest in an intriguing tale from the Star Wars/Indiana Jones crossover comic Into the Great Unknown.

This journey raises queries regarding possible connections between our Universe and the Star Wars Universe. Even though they might not be canon, these works give fans a chance to explore the galaxy of the epic adventure in fresh and mind-boggling ways, deepening our comprehension of this cherished franchise.

The existence of Earth in the galactic saga's universe reminds us that we are not as far removed from it as we might believe, whether it be as Urthha, the home planet of humanity, or as a former flight hub to Endor.