Ahsoka episode 6: Major spoilers to expect

Ahsoka episode 6 is scheduled to hit the screens on September 19 after the unusual turn of events of the previous episode. The Rosario Dawson starrer show has a lot going on, with one villain, Baylan, already on the move to outsmart Ahsoka. The protagonist has just resolved a strong psychological issue from the past and has come out stronger.

Dave Filoni has brought many beloved Star Wars characters, like Ahsoka, Hera, Sabine, and Anakin, to life. The villains have been cast appropriately as Baylan, played by Ray Stevenson, and Ivanna Sakhno’s Shin Hati has shown. Other significant characters of Ezra and Admiral Thrown are yet to arrive on the scene.

As such, most of the scenes from the official trailer have been from the first five episodes, except the frame where Thrawn is visible in both the front and back profile. It is expected that Ahsoka episode 6 may finally tease the villain Admiral into the show. Besides that, Ahsoka’s search for her Padawan, Sabine, will take her across the galaxy.

Expected plot pieces of Ahsoka episode 6 may introduce Thrawn into the show

As mentioned before, the show's official trailer has a couple of shots that show Thrawn entering his cabin. Since this scene has not been used in the previous five episodes, there is hope that Ahsoka episode 6 will tease the arrival of Grand Admiral Thrawn, portrayed by Lars Mikkelsen. The formidable adversary is long-awaited and is expected to pose a challenge to the Jedi protagonist.

There is speculation about the final battles happening on the planet of Peridea. If that is the case, Ahsoka episode 6 may take the Jedi warrior and droid Huyang to Peridea for the next backdrop of the story. As Ahsoka is riding the Purrgil across galaxies, she may be heading towards the said location.

Moreover, rumors have it that underwater cinematographer Ian S Takahashi has been working on the project. However, there were no major underwater scenes in episode 5. This points to the water scenes in any of the remaining three episodes, including Ahsoka episode 6.

There may also be a reference to Hera’s impending court-martial and her collaboration with Mon Mothma. The as-yet-untitled episode may focus on the Syndulla General’s predicament while the protagonist travels in search of her companion and adversaries.

What happened in Ahsoka episode 5?

Ahsoka episode 5 marks the end of Ahsoka’s lessons that she learns from her former mentor in an unusual classroom, the World Between Worlds, where she had fallen when she lost to Baylan in a duel. She meets Anakin Skywalker in his former self before he turned to the dark side.

While Anakin starts a duel as part of her training, Ahsoka keeps looking for answers to her issues, including whether to live or die. When they have their lightsaber duel, the Jedi warrior gets glimpses of past incidents and revisits the events for which she has blamed herself.

While she visits past events from Clone Wars and The Mandalorian siege, she learns to accept that none of the events, including the fall of Anakin, were her responsibilities. When Anakin again asks her to choose between life and death, she chooses to live, and Anakin disappears.

Meanwhile, Jacen Syndulla, who was searching for Ahsoka along with his mother, perceives her presence underwater, and she is rescued. As they discuss how to reach Sabine since the map is broken, the Jedi Knight hears the call of a Purgill. She decides to enlist a Purgill to help her travel across the galaxy with Huyang while Hera stays back to be tried by the Senate Oversight Committee.

Ahsoka episode 6 will take the story further to explore the protagonist's adventures as she looks for Sabine and seeks out Thrawn. The plot will also give us the verdict of the Committee on Hera. Whether there will be more of Anakin in the future is still unclear.

Watch out for Ahsoka episode 6 on September 19, 2023, on Disney+.