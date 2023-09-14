Ahsoka episode 6: Release date, time, and more

The fifth episode of the Star Wars spinoff is out and fans are already eager for Ahsoka episode 6 to continue the progress in the plot. The first season of the show, which follows the journey of Anakin Skywalker’s Padawan, is a huge hit and has reached halfway through the season. The show, which airs on Disney+, has Rosario Dawson in the titular role.

Scheduled to release on September 19, 2023, Ahsoka episode 6 is rumored to have a lengthy runtime. According to a post by DiamondFire on X, the show will be for 46 minutes 26 seconds, which is much longer than the previous episodes.

Creator Dave Filoni has brought many characters into live-action besides Ahsoka, including Hera Syndulla, Sabine Wren, and Baylan Skoll.

The Jedi Knight continues her solo spinoff after featuring in previous Star Wars shows, including The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett. The storyline and characters are an extension of the Star Wars Rebels. The protagonist will be fighting a threat to the universe.

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers for episodes 5 and 6.

Ahsoka episode 6 release schedule for different time zones

As per the weekly release schedule, Ahsoka episode 6 is slated to come out on September 19, Tuesday. The timing for the release according to different watch zones are:

6 pm Pacific Time (September 19, Tuesday)

9 pm Eastern Time (September 19, Tuesday)

2 am British Summer Time (September 20, Wednesday)

3 am Central European Summer Time (September 20, Wednesday)

Fans who have a Disney subscription can watch it on Disney+ at the designated time. Disney offers various subscription plans for viewers to catch the shows in their own comfort.

Plot of Ahsoka episode 6

The storyline of Ahsoka episode 6 will continue from where the fifth episode, released on September 12, left off. In Part 4, the Jedi warrior had fallen off the edge while fighting Baylan and had been awakened in the World Between Worlds by her master Anakin’s greetings.

Episode 5, titled Shadow Warrior, shows Hera and Jacen looking for Ahsoka when Jacen realises her presence in the purgatory world of the Force-sensitive warriors.

While this incident reveals Jacen’s Force connection, Ahsoka gets a talking down from Skywalker. He tells her that he had been watching her battle Baylan and she owes her defeat to her guilt over past events.

When Ahsoka and Anakin get into a lightsaber duel, initially Ahsoka loses as she gets glimpses of the past from Clone Wars. However, she refuses Anakin’s teachings and lets go of the past, leading to her win in the next duel with her mentor.

She gets ready to accept that she has no role in Anakin’s downfall and chooses to live.

While Syndulla’s crew rescues Ahsoka from the World Between Worlds, Mothma contacts them to inform them about New Republic forces advancing to imprison them.

The ending shows Ahsoka enlisting a pod of Purrgil, an interdimensional space whale, to go in search of Ezra with Huyan while Syndulla stays back.

Ahsoka episode 6 may turn the focus on Mothma and General Hera Syndulla as Hera’s court-martial will be coming up soon. Ahsoka, played by Rosario Dawson, on the other hand, will search for Sabine, played by Natasha Liu Bordizzo, who was taken by Shin and Baylan. The episode is as yet untitled.

While the tease about Grand Admiral Thrawn, visible in the official trailer of the show, hasn’t yet happened, fans can hope that the mega villain will to be teased in Ahsoka episode 6. However, this is just speculation as there is no teaser/trailer for the episode as yet.

Look out for Ahsoka episode 6 on Disney+, on September 19 PT/ET, Tuesday, and September 20 BST/CEST, Wednesday.