Ahsoka episode 5: Major spoilers to expect

The upcoming Ahsoka episode 5, a game-changer in the Star Wars spinoff, has a lot riding on it. While it is hitting select theatres for its release in a surprise move, the plot of the show will also be giving a specific direction to the overall storyline. The protagonist, Ahsoka Tano, is set to take up larger battles in the future and the fifth episode will deal with the turn of events.

Directed by Dave Filoni, Ahsoka episode 5 will hit the screens on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, where the Jedi Knight will face her master. While the warrior apparently died at the end of the fourth episode, she will rise out of the adverse situation in the upcoming episode.

The Tano Tuesday will have Anakin Skywalker in action and Thrawn teased as the impending danger of future episodes. There are underwater scenes that probably show the Jedi warrior waking up in an alternate reality after being plunged into the sea by Baylan, and meeting her master.

Disclaimer: This article may contain the author’s opinions.

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers for episode 5 as well.

Expected plot turns in Ahsoka episode 5 has a major role of Skywalker

Expand Tweet

As mentioned earlier when the Jedi Knight wakes up in the World Between Worlds, in Ahsoka episode 5, she will meet her former master, Anakin Skywalker. This part of the show was hinted at in the post-credit scenes of the previous episode. The encounter will likely have answers to many of her problems as she lost a battle with Baylan and was thrown off the edge into the deep sea.

The demand for the Star Map, the imprisonment of her Padawan, Sabine, and her quest for the solution to the threats looming over the galaxy are answered with this destined meeting. While a lot may come out of this encounter, previous rumors claim a lightsaber duel between the protagonist, played by Rosario Dawson, and her mentor.

Expand Tweet

As such, it is unclear whether this face-to-face meeting is an alternate reality or a hallucination, there is a likelihood of flashbacks from previous shows. While the lightsaber battle between Anakin and Ahsoka will be reminiscent of the final battle from the Revenge of the Sith, there may be a revisit to events from The Clone Wars.

The master Skywalker and his “Snips” are likely to explore their relationship in this episode. According to rumors, actor Hayden Christensen, who plays Anakin, shot for scenes in his armor from The Clone Wars. There is an underwater sequence in Ahsoka episode 5 as it possibly covers Ahsoka’s fall into the sea and her revival from there.

Expand Tweet

Whispers abound that there might be a Darth Vader appearance and even Captain Rex, played by Temuera Morrison, may make an appearance in the battles. Thrawn is rumored to be teased in Ahsoka episode 5 since his arrival is expected in the sixth episode.

Where has the plot reached till now?

Expand Tweet

In short, the fourth episode saw Sabine being imprisoned after she lost her battle with Shin. Meanwhile, Ahsoka went out in search of the Star Map and battled Baylan over it but, she was defeated and pushed over the edge.

When Ahsoka woke up, she was in the Force-users’ purgatory, the World Between Worlds. She hears “Hello Snips”, and finds Anakin there.

Ahsoka episode 5 is set to be released on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, on Disney+.