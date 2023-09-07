Ahsoka episode 5 gets latest update on its run time with a new poster

Ahsoka has already managed to captivate fans around the world with its first four episodes and is now all set to return to the TV screens with its fifth episode on September 12, 2023. The highly anticipated episode will feature many intriguing elements, like the inclusion of Anakin Skywalker in the premise, who will be seen for the first time in the series.

The latest update from the TV show confirmed that the fifth episode of Ahsoka, directed by Dave Filoni, will have a runtime of 49 minutes. The episode also received a new poster, perhaps because it is also set to get a theatrical release.

Episode 5 will be available to stream at its usual 9 pm EST slot but fans will also be able to catch the episode on the big screens. Tickets for the same are free and the screening will only be available in select theatres across the United States.

How can fans watch Ahsoka episode 5 in theatres?

Since the final chapter of J.J. Abram's Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was released in theatres, the Star Wars universe has largely strayed away from the big screen. Ahsoka episode 5 is the biggest title to grace the big screens since then.

According to Collider, the fifth episode of the show will be available in 10 theatres. While the tickets are free, they will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Fans will need to RSVP via the official Gofobo website to secure their spot at the screening.

The theatres for the screening include:

AMC Assembly Row 12 - 8 pm EST

AMC Showplace Village Crossing 18 - 7 pm EST

AMC NorthPark 15 IMAX - 7 pm EST

AMC The Grove 14 - 5 pm EST

AMC Empire 25 IMAX - 8 pm EST

AMC Disney Springs 24 with Dine-in Theaters - 8 pm EST

AMC Neshaminy 24 - 8 pm EST

AMC Bay Street 16 - 5 pm EST

AMC Loews Alderwood Mall 16 - 5 pm EST

AMC Tysons Corner 16 - 8 pm EST

About Ahsoka

The series is a spin-off of The Mandalorian and takes place in the same timeframe as that series and its other interconnected spin-offs after the events of Return of the Jedi (1983). It also serves as a continuation of the animated series Star Wars Rebels.

The series stars Rosario Dawson as the titular character, alongside Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla, Ray Stevenson as Baylan Skoll, Ivanna Sakhno as Shin Hati, Diana Lee Inosanto as Morgan Elsbeth, and Eman Esfandi as Ezra Bridger, among many others.

The previous episodes of Ahsoka are available to stream on Disney+.