Ahsoka episode 4: Major spoilers to expect

A video promoting the show has revealed some snippets of Ahsoka episode 4 along with other leads. Additionally, actor Rosario Dawson, who portrays the titular character, inadvertently revealed some filming details during an interview, hinting at what's to come in Ahsoka episode 4.

Fans are meticulously dissecting various trailers and promotional teasers, hoping to uncover more about the plot. While an anticipated showdown between Ahsoka and Baylan is on the horizon, it's also expected that Shin and Sabine will be engaged in their own battle.

Many franchises adopt a strategy of gradually releasing information about their shows in small teaser bites, as seen in Marvel shows, Star Wars productions like Ahsoka, and others. While some shows tend to reveal major plot twists in their teasers, Ahsoka has taken a different approach by covering a significant portion of its storyline in the first three episodes.

As a result, the remaining episodes are shrouded in mystery for viewers to uncover as the plot progresses. However, the conclusion of Ahsoka episode 3, coupled with leaks from the lead actor, provides some intriguing leads and hints about what's to come.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers and the author’s opinion.

Some spoilers hint at expected events in Ahsoka episode 4

Enough has been discussed about Ahsoka episode 4 to dig out the plot of the show and the direction it might take. The third episode was kept as a bridge between the first two premiering episodes and the fourth episode. As such, some major developments are expected in the upcoming show. A few spoilers for the plot are easy to guess and have been explored here.

Sabine battles Shin in the forest on Seatos

As Rosario had described in her interview with D23, there will be a battle between Sabine and Shin Hati in the backdrop of the forest on the planet of Seatos. There will also be a duel between Ahsoka and Marrok in Ahsoka episode 4.

Initially, it was unclear whether the lightsaber battles were two different events in the timeline. However, according to a post on the official X account of Star Wars, the two duels happen within a short distance from each other at the same time.

The ending of Ahsoka episode 3 found Marrok hunting down Ahsoka and Shin doing the same for Sabine. Since Marrok and Shin arrived on Seatos to look for the T-6 shuttle, once face to face, the protagonist and her Padawan will inevitably have to fight the two adversaries.

Shin mocks Sabine’s lack of power

The rivalry between Shin and Sabine has been evident for a long time. The trailer shows the lightsaber duel between the two Padawans with Shin scorning Sabine’s lack of sensitivity towards Force power. Sabine is known to be weak in using the Force power effectively till now.

The upcoming episode will put her at a disadvantage for this as Shin will try to overpower her. The trailer shows a glimpse of the intermission in the duel where Shin mocks Sabine who is lying on the ground. This battle in Ahsoka episode 4 would be significant as Sabine will learn to elevate her abilities after this event.

Ahsoka and Baylan battle beneath the starmap

The most exciting and anticipated battle that fans have been waiting for is between the lead protagonist and Baylan Skoll as the trailers have shown. Ahsoka episode 4 will present this much-awaited event after Ahsoka manages to defeat Marrok.

As shown in the second episode, Elsbeth has tasked Baylan to kill the Jedi warrior while the third episode revealed that he waited patiently on the outskirts of the forest by the starmap for the protagonist.

Ahsoka episode 4 will find the Jedi tracking down Baylan to figure out the locations of Thrawn and Ezra. Before jumping into the battle, the villain may refer to his past as a Jedi Knight by mentioning Anakin Skywalker, who is Ahsoka’s mentor.

Jacen Syndulla may have a role in Ahsoka episode 4

The third episode briefly introduced Jacen Syndulla who was last seen in Star Wars: Rebels. Jacen’s presence is significant as he is an important character in the Star Wars saga and would play a major role in Star Wars: Skeleton Crew. Whether he will have any presence in Ahsoka episode 4 remains to be seen.

While the consequences of the battles and events are not known, and the success of the strategies is unclear, there is a surety about an action-packed Ahsoka episode 4. Watch out for the fourth episode to air on Tuesday, September 5, 2023. Episode 3 is currently streaming on Disney+.