Ahsoka episode 4: Release date, time, what to expect, and more

After a positive response for the first three episodes, Ahsoka episode 4 will drop on Tuesday, September 5, 2023. The spinoff from Star Wars follows Ahsoka Tano’s fight for a better universe. Ahsoka, who is Anakin Walker’s apprentice, was first seen by viewers in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, with its seven seasons. After appearing in various other shows and spinoffs, including the memorable The Book of Boba Fett and The Mandalorian, the teenage Jedi warrior is having her solo show as an adult Jedi Knight.

Each episode brings new challenges, weaving characters into the plot. Whether the Jedi Knight faces her old opponents or meets her former master remains to be seen as the story unfolds. Ahsoka episode 4 will continue the plot from where episode 3 left off on a cliffhanger. Episode 3 was meant to be a bridge between the premiere show (episodes 1 and 2) and the fourth episode. The previous episode prepared the viewers for the upcoming challenges that Ahsoka and her allies are likely to face.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for episode 3.

Where and when to watch Ahsoka episode 4?

Ahsoka Tano will be busy battling adversaries in episode 4 (Image via Star Wars)

Ahsoka episode 4 will be released on September 5, 2023, on Disney+. Viewers can opt for Disney+ subscriptions from the various options the platform offers: ad-supported and ad-free, monthly and yearly subscriptions.

The Jedi warrior will appear on Tuesday at Pacific Time and Eastern Time and on Wednesday, September 6, in zones that cover BST and CEST. The timeslots for release as per some of the time zones are:

6 pm Pacific Time

9 pm Eastern Time

2 am British Summer Time

3 am Central European Summer Time

6:30 am Indian Standard Time

11 am Australian Standard Time

What will Ahsoka episode 4 be about?

The cast for Ahsoka episode 4 has Rosario Dawson in the titular role of Ahsoka Tano. While Lars Mikkelsen is playing Grand Admiral Thrawn, Eman Esfandi is playing Ezra Bridger. The show has Natasha Liu Bordizzo portraying the role of Sabine Wren and the late actor Ray Stevenson in the role of Baylan Skoll.

Lead actor Rosario Dawson revealed in an interview with D23 that Ahsoka episode 4 has some "crazy battle". She described the backdrop as a "forest with red leaves" where Ahsoka, Sabine, and Shin are battling. The set created a burnt-out, rotting forest where mushrooms can be seen growing on trees. The description of the place seems like the forest on the planet Seatos.

Seatos was shown in episode 2, where Morgan Elspeth unfolded the star map. There was a hint that Ahsoka and Sabine would land on the planet in the timeline's future, as would the antagonists, including Shin.

As per Dawson’s remarks, Sabine and Shin may have a lightsaber duel. There may be a striking match between Ahsoka and Marrok, a mysterious former inquisitor. The backdrop of Seatos also points towards the entry of Thrawn and Ezra in this episode.

What happened in Ahsoka episode 3?

Episode 3 will lead to the events in Ahsoka episode 4 and may need a quick recap and analysis. The episode opened with Sabine practicing her fighting techniques with Huyang while Ahsoka taught her special tactics secretly. On the other hand, Hera wanted approval from the senators after warning them about the possible return of Thrawn.

On T-6, Ahsoka convinced Sabine to train in small steps. While they spotted the Eye of the Sion as they flew over the planet, they were attacked by Shin, Marrok, and another pilot. However, Huyang went out of action, and Ahsoka had to spacewalk while fighting with dual lightsabers.

While Sabine and Ahsoka took refuge in the forest and even shut off the ship to avoid being detected, Baylan, stationed just outside the boundary, detected them and started hunting them down. Although short, Ahsoka episode 3 was an engaging part of the series.

As the story moves to the next level of conflict in Ahsoka episode 4, fans can tune into Disney+ on September 5 at the stipulated time to catch the action.