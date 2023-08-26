"For our friend Ray": Ahsoka premiere pays homage to the late Ray Stevenson

Ahsoka, the much-awaited Star Wars spinoff, has premiered with episodes 1 and 2 on August 22, 2023. Episode 1 ended with a message that read, “For our friend, Ray.” The show paid tribute to the late actor Ray Stevenson, who starred as Baylan Skoll. The actor, aged 58, met with a sudden end in May.

The acclaimed actor has a repertoire of work spread across movies and shows, from Indian films to the MCU. He was also long associated with Star Wars, where he voiced Gar Saxon in Star Wars: Rebels and The Clone Wars before portraying Baylon, the ally of Admiral Thrawn, in Ahsoka. He played the villain with aplomb and even enjoyed using the weapon, the lightsaber, in the show.

Reportedly, Ray was hospitalized during the shoot of Cassino in Ischia, Italy, where he breathed his last on May 21, 2023. The command and intrigue that he brought into the character of Baylon Skoll gave Ahsoka a unique villain.

Ray Stevenson receives homage on the first episode of Ahsoka

Expand Tweet

Ahsoka, the Star Wars series, premiered on Disney+ on August 22, 2023. Before the end credits of episode 1, a message saying, “For our friend, Ray,” appeared on the screen. The on-air homage showed the crew's acknowledgment of his everlasting contributions and legacy as an artist.

While the homage on the show was a collective representation, many cast members have individually shown respect towards the late actor on their personal social media pages. Co-actor Rosario Dawson, who plays the titular role in Ahsoka, shared some pictures after his demise. The caption read:

"Gone too soon from this world. At a loss for words… just wanted to mark this moment and share your ever ready and present smile. Love you forever. Holding your family in my heart."

Expand Tweet

Actor Ivanna Sankho, who plays Shin in the show, told Entertainment Weekly that his impact on her life was immeasurable. Actor Inosanto called him “poetry in motion on the set” while speaking to the media house. The Star Wars official website read:

“We are heartbroken to hear of the passing of our dear friend Ray Stevenson. Ray was an incredible combination of talent, warmth, humor, and heart. His ability to play a villain, while being such a kind and caring person in reality, is a testament to his incredible talent.”

Expand Tweet

While tributes poured in from various quarters, fans resonated with the loss by remembering the actor’s magnificent body of work. The homage from the Star Wars community helped fans express their condolences.

Ray Stevenson’s filmography

Stevenson with co-actors in The Three Musketeers (Image via Getty)

Ray Stevenson was known to have a clean bill of health but was taken in by a sudden illness, causing his demise at 58 a shock. His family includes his anthropologist wife, Elisabetta Caraccia, and three sons.

The Irish actor started his film career with the role of Dagonet in 2004’s King Arthur, followed by playing Frank Castle in Marvel’s 2008 film Punisher: War Zone. He played Frank Castle again in Netflix’s Daredevil. The talented actor landed roles in various movies, including The Book of Eli, G.I.Joe: Retaliation, The Three Musketeers, Thor, and Divergent.

Ray played the evil Governor Scott Buxton in the Oscar-nominated Indian movie RRR. He will be paid posthumous homages in Cassino in Ischia and 1242: Gateway to the West.

Ray has an impressive body of work in movies and television (Image via Getty)

On television, he worked in the historical drama Rome, besides other shows like Dexter season 7, Black Sails, and Vikings season 6. He was also involved with Star Wars: Rebels and The Clone Wars. His last major role was in Ahsoka as Baylan. Ahsoka is currently streaming on Disney+.