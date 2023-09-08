Ahsoka season 1 episode 5: Release date, special screening and more

Ahsoka season 1 episode 5 is slated to air on September 12, 2023. The weekly show has reached its fourth episode in three weeks with the first two episodes releasing one after another on its debut. The Star Wars spinoff based on the story of Anakin’s apprentice, Ahsoka has been having a successful run with the plot taking unexpected turns.

Creator Dave Filoni is a Star Wars fan and has been the right person responsible for showcasing Ahsoka after other hits like Rebels and The Clone Wars. In the series, Ahsoka Tano is trying to stop an impending threat to the vulnerable universe. Ahsoka season 1 episode 5 is also set to give fans and viewers a large screen experience with the show releasing in select movie theatres.

The Jedi Knight is expected to take her battles to a higher level after the events in episode 4 have taken her face-to-face with her master. As for her adversaries, who are feeling powerful now, they will have the protagonist facing them with renewed strategies in the coming episodes.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for episode 4.

Ahsoka season 1 episode 5 will release on September 12

Expand Tweet

Set to release on Tuesday, September 12, Ahsoka season 1 episode 5 is also slated for a big screen release by the production house. The event, interestingly named “Tano Tuesday”, must be availed by fans through pre-booking.

UK is hosting the special event through Empire Magazine while the US fans can reserve the tickets at Gofobo.com. As of now, a few screens have been announced for the special screening, which includes 10 theatres in the US.

However, with more fans reserving their seats and joining the waitlist, more shows may be announced before Tuesday. As it is a first-come-first-serve list, the sooner fans RSVP their interest to the organizers, the better chances of catching the show in theatres.

Expand Tweet

The small screen release is timed at 6 pm Pacific Time and 9 pm Eastern Time on September 12. While the official date for release in Europe is Wednesday, September 13, the timing for the same would be 2 am for British Summer Time and 3 am for Central European Summer Time.

Ahsoka season 1 episode 5 is more than 40 minutes long. With the recap of previous events and the end credits, fans will have a 49-minute-long show.

Where will the plot of Ahsoka season 1 episode 5 continue from the previous episode?

Expand Tweet

Ahsoka season 1 episode 5 is expected to take the storyline further from where episode 4 left off. The end of episode 4 presented the appearance of Anakin Skywalker, played by Hayden Christensen. This is a promising situation for the Jedi knight, Ahsoka Tano.

Episode 4 saw Ahsoka and Sabine leave the ship vulnerable in the hands of Huyang and wander to the edge of the forest. While Sabine keeps Shin busy with battle, Ahsoka, played by actor Rosario Dawson, looks for the Star Map. She meets Baylan and they discuss Anakin and Thrawn before getting into a duel where the protagonist gets the better of Baylan.

However, when she takes the Star Map, it burns her hand leaving the final calculations incomplete. While Baylan and Shin take Sabine prisoner, along with capturing the map, Ahsoka is thrown off the edge. She wakes up in the World Between Worlds where she meets Anakin Skywalker who calls her, “Hello Snips”.

Expand Tweet

In Ahsoka season 1 episode 5, the Chosen One will take all the advice she can get from her previous master to tackle all her enemies. With Thrawn waiting to be joined by the other villains and Darth Vader’s theme being hinted at, Anakin’s arrival will likely benefit the Jedi to take her fights head-on in the upcoming show.

Underwater cinematographer, Ian Takahashi, is rumored to have worked on Ahsoka season 1 episode 5 leading to the speculation that there may be underwater sequences and fights. Moreover, there is a rumor of Thrawn being part of the sixth episode making it likely that he will be teased at the end of the fifth episode.

Watch out for Ahsoka season 1 episode 5 on Disney+ on September 12, 2023, or book theatre shows through Gofobo.