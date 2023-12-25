Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire ending explained

Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire, is a 2023 American epic space opera film that is part of the Rebel Moon series. The film was released on Netflix on December 21, 2023, after a limited theatrical release on December 15.

Drawing inspiration from iconic works like Akira Kurosawa's Seven Samurai and Star Wars, this sci-fi action spectacle revolves around rebels united against an evil empire.

An extended cut is planned for early 2024, with a sequel, Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver, scheduled for April 19, 2024. Viewers might require an explanation for the ending of the first film and insights into what the sequel holds.

What happened at the end of Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire?

Set in a fictional galaxy dominated by the militaristic Motherworld and its Imperium, the story centers on a farming colony, Veldt, which is threatened by Imperial forces. Kora, a former Imperium soldier, embarks on a quest to bring together warriors from across the galaxy to stand united against the imminent threat posed by the Imperium to Veldt.

Betrayed by Kai, a character played by Charlie Hunnam, the rebels face capture but manage a comeback, culminating in Kora defeating Noble. However, Noble's resurrection and Balisarius's awareness of Kora's survival hint at more challenges ahead.

The surviving warriors prepare for future battles, setting the stage for the sequel. The conclusion features Jimmy, voiced by Anthony Hopkins, in a mysterious scene, hinting at more developments in Part 2.

A recap of Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire

The narrative unfolds on Motherworld, ruled by the Imperium monarchy for a millennium. In the Motherworld galaxy, ruled by the war-driven Imperium, Princess Issa, the king's daughter, who possesses healing powers, aspires to bring some compassion to the empire.

However, her coronation takes a dark turn with a public assassination. Consequently, Senator Balisarius seizes power, aided by the sadistic Admiral Atticus Noble, who is dispatched to eliminate rebels challenging the Imperium's rule, causing widespread casualties.

On the independent planet Veldt, Noble demands resources, leading to conflict with the villagers. Kora (Sofia Boutella), a former Imperium soldier on Veldt, arrives to oppose Noble after witnessing atrocities.

When Noble's henchmen terrorize her village, Kora, aided by a robot named Jimmy, decides to resist. She recruits Gunnar (Michiel Huisman), revealing her traumatic past serving Balisarius as his adopted daughter.

Together, they assemble a diverse group, including smuggler Kai, warriors Tarak and Nemesis, disgraced commander Titus, and rebels Darrian and Devra Bloodaxe, to defend Veldt.

Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire sets the stage for a gripping sequel, with Snyder's expansive plans extending into comics, gaming, and beyond. The interconnected universe and Snyder's ambitious vision leave fans eager for what's to come in this sci-fi saga.

Final thoughts

Directed by Zack Snyder and co-written with Kurt Johnstad and Shay Hatten, the ensemble cast of Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire includes Sofia Boutella, Djimon Hounsou, Ed Skrein, Michiel Huisman, Doona Bae, Ray Fisher, Charlie Hunnam, and Anthony Hopkins.

Rebel Moon - Part 2: The Scargiver is scheduled to be released on April 19, 2024, with Snyder contemplating an R-rated Director's Cut of Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire. Additionally, plans are underway for a prequel comic series, a mobile game, and a photography book capturing moments from the set.

Snyder also confirmed Rebel Moon shares a universe with Army of the Dead, sparking intrigue about potential crossovers. Viewers can watch Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire on Netflix.