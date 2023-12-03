Netflix’s Family Switch: Full cast list and characters explored

Family Switch is a comedy drama that premiered on Netflix and in select theaters on November 30, 2023. The McG-directed film, written by Victoria Strouse Adam Sztykiel, is based on Amy Krouse Rosenthal’s book Bedtime for Mommy and revolves around the hilarious events that transpire when the Walkers switch bodies with each other following an extraordinary event.

The official synopsis of the movie, as per IMDb, reads:

“When a chance encounter with an astrological reader causes the Walkers to wake up to a full body switch, can they unite to land a promotion, college interview, record deal, and soccer tryout?”

Family Switch is jointly produced by Lawrence Grey, Ben Everard, Nicole King Solaka, Jennifer Garner , McG, and Mary Viola.

Family Switch: Jennifer Garner and Ed Helms star in the movie

1) Jennifer Garner as Jess

The Electra star plays the role of Jess, a successful architect and mother who keeps her family together despite facing numerous personal challenges.

She believes that her decisions are always best for the family but soon realizes this isn’t always the case. This character is similar to the one she essayed in 13 Going on 30.

2 ) Ed Helms as Bill

Helms plays Bill, Jess’ whacky husband, who is passionate about music and tries to mentor young musicians.

The actor is known for his work in the Hangover films and the popular sitcom, The Office.

3) Emma Myers as CC

Emma Myers plays CC, Jess and Bill’s soccer star daughter, in Family Switch. She considers her mother to be an emotionless machine and is disappointed with her for not understanding her priorities.

Emma rose to fame with a supporting role on the Jenna Ortega-led series Wednesday, which premiered on Netflix last year. She was also part of The Glades, a 2010 crime drama series, and the 2021 film Girl in the Basement.

4) Brady Noon as Wyatt

Brady Noon plays the role of Wyatt, the Walker family’s middle child, who considers high school to be an absolute nightmare. He eventually gets an opportunity to redeem himself after receiving an interview call for admission to Yale. However, his father feels this would not be a wise move on his part.

Noon, who is merely 17, was previously seen in Marry Me and Good Boys. He was also part of Boardwalk Empire, HBO’s popular period drama, and The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, a Disney+ original series.

It also features known names such as:

Rita Morenco as Angelica

Matthias Schweighöfer as Rolf

Fortune Feimster as Coach Kim

Carl McDowell as Repairman Zach

Vanessa Carrasco as Ariana

Cyrus Arnold as Hunter Drew

Is Family Switch a good movie?

The film holds an approval rating of 47 percent on Rotten Tomatoes based on 17 reviews. However, the critics consensus of the comedy drama isn’t yet available. Fans can expect it to be updated once more reviews are in.

The film’s Metacritic rating stands at 37 percent based on eight critic reviews, which indicates unfavorable feedback. Family Switch has an IMDb rating of 5.8 based on 2,672 votes.

When was Family Switch filmed? Filming location and time

Family Switch was shot on real locations in Los Angeles County, located in South California, between December 2022 and March 2023.

The soccer scenes, for instance, were filmed inside the BMO Stadium, home to Los Angeles FC and Angel City FC. It was inaugurated in 2018 and holds the distinction of being the largest open-air stadium in the City of Angels since the Dodger Stadium.

Similarly, the scene where the Walkers get their photos clicked before swapping bodies was shot at the Griffith Observatory.

The team also traveled to El Segundo to shoot the classroom sequences, featuring Brady Noon, around the El Segundo High School.

Family Switch is available to stream on Netflix.