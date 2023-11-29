Is Family Switch on Netflix? Rating, plot, and cast explored

Family Switch is slated to hit Netflix on November 30, 2023. The upcoming comedy film stars the likes of Golden Globe Award winner Jennifer Garner and Writers Guild of America Awardee Ed Helms. This is the single release in 2023 for both the stars.

Based on Amy Krouse Rosenthal’s book, it has McG at the helm. The filmmaker is known for directing movies like Charlie's Angels, Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle, This Means War, and Terminator Salvation, among others.

The forthcoming film has Adam Sztykiel and Victoria Strouse as the writers. Sztykiel is known for creating the TV series Undateable and for his screenplays in movies like Due Date, Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Chip, and Black Adam, among others.

Is Family Switch on Netflix?

The movie will not have any theatrical release and will go straight to the streamer. But, Family Switch is not yet out on Netflix and will be released on November 30.

The film has reportedly been rated PG for “suggestive material, language, teen partying, and some thematic elements.”

Family Switch cast and character explored

As mentioned earlier, Family Switch stars Golden Globe Award winner Jennifer Garner and Writers Guild of America Awardee Ed Helms. They will appear as a married couple, Jess and Bill Walker, respectively.

Their family will also consist of Emma Myers as daughter CC Walker, Brady Noon as son Wyatt Walker, a baby, and a Boston Terrier. EGOT recipient Rita Moreno features as “mysterious astrological reader” Angelica Walker. The other actors who are on the cast list are:

Matthias Schweighöfer as Rolf

Bashir Salahuddin as Molson

Ilia Isorelýs Paulino as Kara

Fortune Feimster as Coach Kim

Xosha Roquemore as Carrie

Paul Scheer as Steven

King Bach as Glen

Pete Holmes as Peter

Naomi Ekperigin as Naomi

Dan Finnerty as Gus

Cyrus Arnold as Hunter Drew

What is Family Switch about?

As per IMDb, the synopsis reads:

“When a chance encounter with an astrological reader causes the Walkers to wake up to a full body switch, can they unite to land a promotion, college interview, record deal, and soccer tryout?”

The body-swap comedy is based on Bedtime For Mommy, a children’s book published in 2010. While talking at a Netflix TUDUM event about the film's genre, McG said:

“I thought to myself, there are excellent films in this space and there are films that aren't quite as good, but I enjoy them all…At the end of the day, it's really about empathy.”

The filmmaker narrated how it was a confounding task for him to sketch out the character arcs:

“You really have to map out what the arc of the son is, what the arc of the daughter is, what Mom is going through, what Dad is going through…So that was fun and confusing and kept us all on our toes.”

At the event, he emphasized that Helms was always his choice for the Walker family patriarch’s role.

“He's my favorite example of clicking on all cylinders where there's the funny top line, but then there's the undercurrent of intelligence going on underneath,” McG added.

Further, he spoke highly of Jennifer Garner and said that she “really sets the tone on set,” and makes it easy for everyone to work with her.

Family Switch will be released on Netflix on November 30.