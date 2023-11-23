6 body-swap movies to watch ahead of Family Switch

Body-swap movies have been around for a long time. Many filmmakers have explored the concept in different settings. The upcoming movie, Family Switch, coming to Netflix on November 30, 2023, features a body-swap narrative with a holiday-themed backdrop.

The movie stars Jennifer Garner and Ed Helms in the lead roles. The story focuses on two parents who mysteriously swap bodies with their teenage children after a rare cosmic event.

The holiday comedy film will focus on the family understanding each other better after the swap and forming stronger bonds with one another. Like Family Switch, many interesting body-swap movies have been released over the years that explore how swapping lives can lead to fresh perspectives and revelations among protagonists who need an eye-opener.

Movie lovers who enjoy character development arcs will enjoy body-swap movies as they tend to highlight the personal growth of the characters after the swap.

Freaky Friday, Switched and 4 other body-swap movies that offer a fun and fresh take on a familiar concept

1) Freaky Friday (2003)

In this body-swap movie, Jamie Lee Curtis plays the widowed mother Tess, who is having a hard time relating to her teenage daughter Anna (Lindsay Lohan). They constantly get into arguments. However, when they wake up in each other's bodies, they have to work together to find a solution.

Directed by Mark Waters, this is a fun movie that focuses on how easy it is for people to misunderstand each other when there isn't enough communication. Curtis' performance is one of the highlights of this body-swap movie. She does a remarkable job portraying the free-spirited and rebellious Anna after the swap. A sequel to the movie is currently in the works.

2) Your Name (2016)

Beautiful animation and a heartwarming narrative make this body-swap movie a must-watch. When the movie was released, it received high praise from critics and moviegoers alike. This is hardly surprising, with Makoto Shinkai in the director's chair. His most recent film, Suzume, was also a big success, not only in Japan but all over the world.

Your Name focuses on Taki Tachibana and Mitsuha Miyamizu, both studying in high school. They start to body-swap, even though they have never met each other. However, when they do decide to meet in person, things start to get complicated. Poetic and thought-provoking, it will appeal to movie lovers who enjoy emotional narratives.

3) Daddy You, Daughter Me (2017)

This body-swap movie, directed by Kim Hyeong-hyeop, focuses on a father-and-daughter duo who swap bodies after a car accident. Yoon Je-moon plays the father, Won Sang-tae, and Jung So-min plays his feisty daughter, Won Do-yeon. After the swap, both of them realize that they grossly underestimated the challenges in each other's lives.

Movie lovers looking for a lighthearted and funny feel-good movie will enjoy watching this South Korean body-swap movie.

4) The Dude in Me (2019)

Directed by Kang Hyo-jin, this South Korean movie stars Jung Jin-young and Park Sung-woong in the lead. The story centers around a shy high school student named Dong-Hyun (Jin-young) who falls on top of a ruthless gangster named Jang Pan-soo (Sung-woong) and they end up swapping bodies.

Park Sung-woong is known for playing hardened characters, and it is refreshing to see him play the shy and easily-spooked Dong-Hyun after the swap. Jin-young also does a great job emulating the gangster who doesn't take no for an answer.

5) Freaky (2020)

Usually, narratives with the body-swap concept tend to take a comedic route, but this movie puts a horror spin on it.

Directed by Christopher Landon, it focuses on an ordinary high school student named Millie Kessler (Kathryn Newton) who somehow ends up swapping bodies with a serial killer. She has to stop the Blissfield Butcher (Vince Vaughn) before he murders all her classmates. Witty and entertaining, it will particularly appeal to fans of slasher movies.

6) Switched (2020)

Directed by John K.D. Graham, this body-swap movie stars Miya Horcher and Madeleine Byrne in the lead. It follows the lives of Katie (Byrne), who is the most popular girl in school, and Cassandra (Horcher), who wants to be as liked as her. Things get complicated when they switch bodies and are forced to re-evaluate their priorities.

The narrative explores self-acceptance, empathy, bullying, and more. Switched is perfect for when you need something light yet thought-provoking.

Movie lovers who enjoy body-swap movies should check out these interesting titles that teach viewers about acceptance and empathy.