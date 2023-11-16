“Mothers are mothering”: Fans celebrate Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan’s reunion 20 years after Freaky Friday

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis celebrated the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike on November 10, 2023, by sharing a picture with Lindsay Lohan on Instagram. Curtis shared the picture with Lohan, her on-screen daughter from the film Freaky Friday. The post featured a selfie of the two of them smiling as Curtis seemed to hint that the film will have a sequel.

"Too late. YOU GREW UP and SO BEAUTIFULLY! Well, it's Friday, and the strike is over so hopefully, we can switch places again in the near future! @lindsaylohan @disney," the caption of the post read.

The film, which was released in 2003, was directed by Mark Waters. During an August 2023 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he recalled Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis having an "aggressive-playful" energy around each other during filming.

The post had many fans emotional as they saw the two actresses from Freaky Friday seemingly hint at the sequel. They took to X, formerly Twitter, to express their opinions on the same, with one fan even saying:

Jamie Lee Curtis also hinted at the possibility of there being a Freaky Friday 2 during an interview with Today on November 11.

"Freaky Friday" was so great, it has so much nostalgia to it. Young people love it, the people that grew up with it are now moms, they're showing it to their kids," Curtis said.

She also commented on the music, and said that it makes sense for them to do it again and said that "there's definitely some chatting."

During a joint interview with the New York Times in May 2023, both Lindsay Lohan and Curtis expressed their openness to the idea of making a sequel. They said that they are "leaving it in the hands that be" and that they would be up to make something that people would absolutely adore.