5 things to know about Freaky Friday amid sequel reports

Freaky Friday is among Hollywood's most widely loved and critically acclaimed fantasy comedy films. Although it follows a familiar trope that is similar to most ventures of the genre, the performances and realistically funny dialogue made Freaky Friday age really well, making it a popular film even today. It also found its way into the list of Jamie Lee Curtis' best performances.

The 2003 movie followed Tess and Anna, a mother and daughter duo who frequently misunderstood each other and got into loud arguments. When a freak accident forced them to live in each other's bodies, they discovered their love for each other and came to accept their relationship with more warmth. Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis played the roles of the daughter and mother respectively.

Reports have confirmed that a sequel to Freaky Friday is under the making as of now. While most follow-ups of such classic films end up disappointing fans, the fact that Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan will reprise their roles has offered hope to the stans of the original who have expressed anticipation around the sequel.

5 Interesting facts about Freaky Friday that you must know

1) It is an adaptation of a novel of the same name

Freaky Friday 1976 (Image via IMDB)

Although the movie shot to popularity and became an integral part of pop culture, it is not very widely known that the blockbuster is actually an adaptation of a fantasy novel. The novel Freaky Friday written by Mary Rodgers was first published in 1972 as a children's novel and was subsequently adapted into many films.

As early as in 1976, Gary Nelson directed Freaky Friday starring Jodie Foster and Barbara Harris. In 1995, Walt Disney produced another TV film that was an adaptation of the book before the company's attempt at another such adaptation in 2018. However, despite multiple versions, the 2003 one is arguably the most popular one of the lot.

2) The opening credits feature real pictures of Curtis and her daughter

A still from the opening credits (Image via Twitter)

Freaky Friday opens with old photogrpahs of a mother and daughter which are supposed to introduce us to the family in the film. However, the pictures weren't computer generated or photoshopped with Lohan and Curtis in them. Instead, the makers used older pictures of Jamie Lee Curtis and her daughter Annie Guest.

This seems like a clever way to establish the two characters while also setting the mood for the film. The pictures managed to spark a certain interest in the mother-daughter relationship which helped the audience root for them to understand each other and embrace their differences by the end.

3) Lindsay Lohan's character was supposed to be goth

A still from the film (Image via IMDB)

When looked at closely, it is obvious that the story of Freaky Friday is fairly gothic. The kind of fantasy and magic it uses to create mystery and to further the plot, make it a fairly gothic tale. However, the treatment given to this story doesn't necessarily embrace that goth. The characters are more realistic and don't reflect any kind of surreal elements.

But this isn't how it was always supposed to be. Lindsay Lohan had once revealed that Anna's character was initially supposed to be goth, which would make for a significantly different character than what we have seen in the film. However, Lohan felt that Anna would have to be more relatable for the emotions of the movie to work. The film then turned out to be a heartfelt relationship story.

4) Lindsay Lohan won three awards for her role as Anna

After she played Anna, Lindsay's image as a struggling teen became very popular. The film became so widely loved that the audience could not imagine anyone but the two leads as the protagonists. Lindsay's performance was particularly appreciated for the subtle yet relatable manner in which she expressed her character's struggles and desires.

It is not a surprise then that she won three awards for her role in Freaky Friday. Lindsay won the 'Best Breakthrough' award at the 2004 MTV Movie Awards and the 'Choice Hissy Fit' as well as 'Choice Breakout Movie Star' at the 2004 Teen Choice Awards.

In a way, it is great news that Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis are reprising their roles because recasting them would be quite a tough job, considering the roles.

5) Lindsay's mother is in the movie

This is more of just a subtle detail that fans are sure to know. Freaky Friday was Lindsay Lohan's second film to release in the theater and she was only around 16 years old. She had also expressed multiple times that she shares a close relationship with her mother. In the film, Lindsay's mother, Dina, was one of the background actors in the wedding scene.

Although it didn't become popular trivia immediately after the film released, the fact that her mother was in the film became well known among fans of the actress and the film.

Poll : 0 votes