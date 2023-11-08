6 Christmas horror movies to watch ahead of It’s a Wonderful Knife

Christmas horror movies are a great option for cinephiles who want to watch something more intense and different from the usual feel-good holiday movies. The latest spooky holiday movie that fans are excited to watch in the theatres is It's a Wonderful Knife, which will release on November 10, 2023. Directed by Tyler MacIntyre, the upcoming Christmas horror movie stars Justin Long, Joel McHale, Katharine Isabelle, and Jane Widdop.

As evident from the title, this upcoming movie is a spin on the popular classic, It's a Wonderful Life, where the central character gets a new perspective on life after seeing how he has changed the lives of people around him.

Meanwhile, in It's a Wonderful Knife, Winnie Carruthers saves the people in her town by killing a psychotic killer. However, when she wishes she had never been born, she is transported to an alternate universe where she doesn't exist and the killer is still on the loose. Like It's a Wonderful Knife, many Christmas horror movies skillfully combine the Christmas theme with sinister narratives that keep the audience on their toes.

Hosts, Silent Night, and 4 other Christmas horror movies that are more chilling than they are cheerful

1) A Christmas Horror Story (2015)

Directed by Grant Harvey, this Christmas horror movie shares four different stories. The meeting point comes in the form of an alcoholic DJ named Dan (portrayed by William Shatner) who is working a long shift during Christmas. Each story is refreshingly different, and they aren't drawn out needlessly.

Bloody ghosts, mythological creatures, and more, this movie has everything one needs in a fun spooky movie that promises to keep viewers entertained from start to finish.

2) Better Watch Out (2016)

Home Alone instantly comes to mind when movie lovers think of popular holiday movies. Like the classic movie, this Christmas horror movie also deals with a home invasion, but is not quite as innocent.

Directed by Chris Peckover, the story follows 17-year-old Ashley (played by Olivia DeJonge) who is babysitting Luke Lerner (portrayed by Levi Miller). Luke is trying his best to seduce Ashley, but things take a devious turn when someone breaks a window with a brick that contains a threatening message.

The biggest draw of this Christmas horror movie is the performances by the talented young cast who embrace the twisted narrative and make it fun and engaging for the audience.

3) Hosts (2020)

This movie, directed by Adam Leader and Richard Oakes, will prompt viewers to double-check their guest list for holiday dinner. The story follows a family who invites their young neighbors over for Christmas Eve celebrations. However, soon after, there is a series of violent murders that threaten to tear the family apart for good.

Starring Frank Jakeman, Neal Ward, and Samantha Loxley, among others, this movie has a unique story that will appeal to movie lovers who are looking for something fresh and different.

4) The Advent Calendar (2021)

In this Christmas horror movie, the main character, Eva (played by Eugénie Derouand) is paraplegic. She receives an advent calendar from her friend, but she soon realizes that there is something very peculiar about the calendar, which comes with a strict set of rules.

Directed by Patrick Ridremont, this spooky French film is perfect for movie lovers who enjoy a riveting story with an unexpected ending.

5) Silent Night (2021)

Silent Night is one of those Christmas horror movies that are both ominous and delightful at the same time. Directed by Camille Griffin, the story centers around a married couple Nell (played by Keira Knightley) and Simon (portrayed by Matthew Goode), who are getting ready to host their annual Christmas dinner. However, there is an apocalypse looming overhead that leads to much more drama than usual.

This movie is witty and entertaining, and viewers will also find it interesting to see how the narrative explores difficult topics like death and the end of humanity. Viewers who enjoy black comedies should add this movie to their Christmas watchlist.

6) Christmas Bloody Christmas (2022)

Santa Claus and murder aren't exactly synonymous, but they do tend to align in this Christmas horror movie directed by Joe Begos. The story follows an evil robotic Santa Claus (played by Abraham Benrubi) that goes on a killing spree on Christmas Eve.

It is a little confusing to see Santa as the antagonist, especially since movie lovers are used to his character being the good guy, but this premise manages to work in Christmas Bloody Christmas. With gruesome murders and plenty of blood and gore, this is one movie that slasher movie fans won't be able to resist.

Cinephiles looking for holiday movies with a sinister twist should make a point to check out these chilling Christmas horror movies that will keep them on the edge of their seats.