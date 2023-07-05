5 horror-comedy movies to watch before Haunted Mansion

Haunted Mansion, with its stellar star cast and entertaining storyline, is one of the most anticipated horror-comedy movies to release this month. Adapted from Walt Disney's famous theme park attraction of the same name, the upcoming movie will be released on July 28, 2023.

The horror-comedy movie chronicles the tale of a mother and son who move into a mansion, and soon after, they realize that it is haunted. They seek the help of a paranormal tour guide, Ben (LaKeith Lee Stanfield), a psychic, Harriet (Tiffany Haddish), a priest, Kent (Owen Wilson) and a historian, Bruce (Danny DeVito).

Like Haunted Mansion, there are many horror-comedy movies that offer the perfect balance of spooky thrills and witty humor.

The Final Girls, We Have a Ghost, and three other horror-comedy movies that are both funny and spooky

1) This is the End (2013)

This horror-comedy movie has a star studded cast that includes James Franco, Jonah Hill, Jay Baruchel, and others, who play fictionalized versions of themselves. The characters are all enjoying a party at Franco's house when an unexpected apocalypse breaks out. They band together in order to stay alive, which isn't an easy task, given the developing chaos and destruction around them.

If you are a fan of movies with gore, terrifying creatures, unexpected twists, and unusual funny situations, then you will enjoy watching this one.

2) The Final Girls (2015)

Can you imagine a situation where you are transported to a scary movie? Well, that is exactly what happens in The Final Girls.

The story follows Max (Taissa Farmiga) who recently lost her mother (Malin Akerman). When she goes to watch an old B-horror movie starring her mom, with her friends, strange things start to happen, and they suddenly end up inside the movie. They have to draw on their knowledge of common horror elements to stay alive.

The premise is fun and intriguing, and the movie manages to poke fun at horror tropes while keeping it interesting for the viewers. Further, while it is a fun horror-comedy movie, there are also emotional elements that help add another layer to the story-telling.

3) Anna and the Apocalypse (2017)

This horror-comedy movie is what viewers get if they were to combine a musical and a zombie apocalypse. The story follows Ana who lives in a small, peaceful town called Little Haven. But the town isn't peaceful anymore when an unpredented zombie apocalypse breaks out. Ana and her friends have to fight off the zombies to save the ones they love.

The movie has plenty of fighting, gore, and violence, but what really sets it apart from most films in this genre is the way it uses song-and-dance to keep the viewers entertained. Another notable element that makes it a must-watch are the likeable and relatable characters, who will make viewers want to root for them.

4) Ready or Not (2019)

This is an underrated horror-comedy movie that fans of the genre must definitely watch. Weddings are supposed to be joyous ocassions, but unfortunately, that is not the case for the newlyweds in this movie.

The story focusses on a new bride named Grace played by Samara Weaving, who is looking forward to spending the rest of her life with her beloved husband and her family. However, her in-laws have other plans. They force her to take part in a dangerous game that threatens her life.

If you are looking for an exciting horror-comedy that will keep you on the edge of your seat then this one will not disappoint. There are unexpected twists lurking around the corners, and the witty dialogues complements the mood of the film.

5) We Have a Ghost (2023)

In this horror-comedy movie, the Presley family move into an abondoned house, where something seems amiss. The youngest of the family Kevin (Jahi Winston) captures a ghost on video, and the family soon becomes famous because of the same.

However, Kevin soon realizes that the ghost, whom he named Ernest (David Harbour), after the tag on his shirt, doesn't remember his past. Kevin then resolves to help Ernest find out what happened to him.

The premise of the horror-comedy movie is intriguing, and the talented cast does a great job in keeping the audience invested and entertained till the end.

These entertaining horror-comedy movies are just what you need when you are in the mood for something spooky and fun at the same time.

