Who is Squirrel from The Masked Singer 2023? Fans predict Malin Akerman is behind the mask

Three new singers with undisclosed identities joined the cast of The Masked Singer on Wednesday, March 8 at 8 pm ET.

Squirrel, Wolf, and Gargoyle competed against each other to join the next round of the competition. Squirrel impressed the audience with her voice and charm as she sang P!nk's Try in the individual round and 3 Doors Down's Kryptonite in the battle royale round.

After both challenges, Squirrel won against the other singers and proceeded to the next round unmasked.

Squirrel wore a dark blue bodysuit with high heel boots. Her hints and clues include the following:

I was just your average professional ice skater with Olympic dreams

Wanted to be a toxicologist

I modeled for a major agency, did some teen acne commercials, landed some sitcom parts and made out with Tom Cruise.

A squirrel falling out of a tree

A clothing rack

A pin with a yellow smiley face

A castle

A gorilla asking for her autograph

Meatballs

After hearing the voice and hints of Squirrel, The Masked Singer fans predicted that actress Malin Akerman might be the one behind the mask. Malin was a figure skater before her career as an actress took off.

Gorrila might be hinting at her 2018 film Rampage, and the castle might be a reference to her early film Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle.

Rih-public Resident 🇧🇧 @Kam_i_Lah

1. She used to figure skate

2. She starred opposite Tom Cruise in Rock Of Ages

3. She's Swedish (the meatballs clue)

#TheMaskedSinger Based on my googling fingers, the squirrel mask is Malin Åkerman1. She used to figure skate2. She starred opposite Tom Cruise in Rock Of Ages3. She's Swedish (the meatballs clue)

The Masked Singer fans think Squirrel's voice matches that of actress Malin Akerman

The smiley face was a very big symbol in Malin's 2009 film Watchmen. She was seen with Tom Cruise in the popular film Rock of Ages. Akerman's on-stage clue featured Jim Lee, the publisher of DC Comics, showing a "watch" and "hero time." This was again a big hint of Akerman's role in Watchmen.

The Masked Singer fans felt that all the clues matched up to Malin Akerman and they also said that Squirrel's voice was just like that of the actress.

Squirrel on #TheMaskedSinger is 100% @MalinAkerman she was in the Rock of Ages with @TomCruise . That is definitely her voice and the clues match up. Great singer!

#TheMaskedSinger Fun Battle Royale with #GargoyleMask #SquirrelMask . I'll stick with Antonio Gates for Gargoyle but I'm changing my pick for Squirrel to Malin Akerman. The clues fit her better than Katie Holmes. @MaskedSingerFOX

Malin Akerman is absolutely the Squirrel, I will take no other answer #TheMaskedSinger

Have seen some guesses for Malin Akerman for #SquirrelMask and after doing some research , I think that might be right. #TheMaskedSinger

Donald Blondell @OKCStormWatcher



#TheMaskedSinger So the #squirrelmask is Malin Akerman. She was in Rock of Ages with Tom Cruise.

#SquirrelMask is 100% Malin Ackerman. The Gorilla costume: Rampage. She was in Rock of Ages with Tom Cruise. She used to figure skate, and the obvious…she's Swedish. #TheMaskedSinger

Who is Malin Akerman? The actress might be under Squirrel's mask on The Masked Singer

Malin Akerman, 44, is known for being a part of many popular films like The Proposal, Couples Retreat. Rock of Ages and Wanderlust. Malin was born in Stockholm, Sweden, and holds four citizenships, including the UK, the USA, Canada, and Sweden.

She was married to Italian musician Roberto Zincone for six years, before eventually separating in 2013. Akerman is currently married to actor Jack Donnelly.

She is the winner of the 2009 Golden Schmoes Awards and was nominated for the Teen Choice Awards, Saturn Awards, Fangoria Chainsaw Awards, and Fright Meter Awards.

Tune into Fox's The Masked Singer next Wednesday at 8 pm ET to see if Squirrel will be able to defeat the next two singers.

