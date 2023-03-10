Who is Squirrel from The Masked Singer 2023? Fans predict Malin Akerman is behind the mask

Three new singers with undisclosed identities joined the cast of The Masked Singer on Wednesday, March 8 at 8 pm ET.
Squirrel, Wolf, and Gargoyle competed against each other to join the next round of the competition. Squirrel impressed the audience with her voice and charm as she sang P!nk's Try in the individual round and 3 Doors Down's Kryptonite in the battle royale round.
After both challenges, Squirrel won against the other singers and proceeded to the next round unmasked.
Squirrel wore a dark blue bodysuit with high heel boots. Her hints and clues include the following:
- I was just your average professional ice skater with Olympic dreams
- Wanted to be a toxicologist
- I modeled for a major agency, did some teen acne commercials, landed some sitcom parts and made out with Tom Cruise.
- A squirrel falling out of a tree
- A clothing rack
- A pin with a yellow smiley face
- A castle
- A gorilla asking for her autograph
- Meatballs
After hearing the voice and hints of Squirrel, The Masked Singer fans predicted that actress Malin Akerman might be the one behind the mask. Malin was a figure skater before her career as an actress took off.
Gorrila might be hinting at her 2018 film Rampage, and the castle might be a reference to her early film Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle.
The Masked Singer fans think Squirrel's voice matches that of actress Malin Akerman
The smiley face was a very big symbol in Malin's 2009 film Watchmen. She was seen with Tom Cruise in the popular film Rock of Ages. Akerman's on-stage clue featured Jim Lee, the publisher of DC Comics, showing a "watch" and "hero time." This was again a big hint of Akerman's role in Watchmen.
The Masked Singer fans felt that all the clues matched up to Malin Akerman and they also said that Squirrel's voice was just like that of the actress.
Who is Malin Akerman? The actress might be under Squirrel's mask on The Masked Singer
Malin Akerman, 44, is known for being a part of many popular films like The Proposal, Couples Retreat. Rock of Ages and Wanderlust. Malin was born in Stockholm, Sweden, and holds four citizenships, including the UK, the USA, Canada, and Sweden.
She was married to Italian musician Roberto Zincone for six years, before eventually separating in 2013. Akerman is currently married to actor Jack Donnelly.
She is the winner of the 2009 Golden Schmoes Awards and was nominated for the Teen Choice Awards, Saturn Awards, Fangoria Chainsaw Awards, and Fright Meter Awards.
Tune into Fox's The Masked Singer next Wednesday at 8 pm ET to see if Squirrel will be able to defeat the next two singers.