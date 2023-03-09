"Gone after only one song": The Masked Singer fans upset as Wolf aka Michael Bolton gets eliminated

The Masked Singer season 9 episode 4 aired on Fox on Wednesday, March 8, at 8 pm ET.

In the DC superheroes-themed episode, three all-new singers with undisclosed identities joined the competition and tried their best to impress the judges with their voice. At the end of the first individual battle, Wolf was eliminated, while Squirrel and Gargoyle were able to qualify for the Battle Royale.

Wolf, with white fur and a red cape, sang Break On Through by The Doors. Throughout his performance, he did not move. His hints included a leopard mask, Lady Gaga, and Jay-Z. Judge Ken Jeong was the only one who guessed Wolf's identity incorrectly as Richard Marx. Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, and Nicole Scherzinger immediately recognized Wolf as legendary singer Michael Bolton.

Fans were also pretty sure of his identity and recognized his voice.

Michael sang When a Man Loves a Woman with Seal, which was connected to the mask clue. He also sang Murder My Heart by Lady Gaga and annotated Kanye West and Jay-Z's Never Let Me Down, further linking him to the clues. After being unmasked, Michael Bolton sang How Am I Supposed to Live Without You as his encore performance.

The Masked Singer fans were upset to see such a legendary singer leave the show after just one performance. They were also impressed by Michael Bolton's mask and wanted the character to stay on for longer in the show.

#MaskedSingerFOX Aw man, I've been wanting a wolf costume for nine seasons and now it's gone after only one song Aw man, I've been wanting a wolf costume for nine seasons and now it's gone after only one song#TheMaskedSinger#MaskedSingerFOX

The Masked Singer fans sad to see Michael Bolton leave the show after just one performance

The Masked Singer fans flooded Twitter as they were angry about Michael Bolton's early elimination. They slammed the showmakers for not saving him and accused them of not caring about good singers.

Maxine Shaw @shesfare Someone said last week they’re getting big names to garner views and then they send them home so they don’t have to be on the show the entire season. And yup, true. #TheMaskedSinger Someone said last week they’re getting big names to garner views and then they send them home so they don’t have to be on the show the entire season. And yup, true. #TheMaskedSinger

ellescafe @ellescafe This is how you know that the masked singer is not about the best singers. It's just entertainment. Who would vote off Michael Bolton if it was about the voice? #TheMaskedSinger This is how you know that the masked singer is not about the best singers. It's just entertainment. Who would vote off Michael Bolton if it was about the voice? #TheMaskedSinger

American Idol Fan @krummy09 #WolfMask WTH Michael Bolton got voted off. This is like when MIchael was on America Song Contest against amateurs & he got voted off #TheMaskedSinger WTH Michael Bolton got voted off. This is like when MIchael was on America Song Contest against amateurs & he got voted off #TheMaskedSinger #WolfMask

Lin @BookBuddyLin Oh lord we really eliminated Michael Bolton 🤦🏻‍♀️ #TheMaskedSinger Oh lord we really eliminated Michael Bolton 🤦🏻‍♀️ #TheMaskedSinger

More about The Masked Singer contestant Michael Bolton

70-year-old Michael Bolton is from New Haven, Connecticut. A well-known pop-rock singer and songwriter, he has sold more than 75 million records, and is associated with multiple labels like RCA, Columbia, Concord, and so on.

Some of his most popular songs (including covers) are Georgia on My Mind, Go the Distance and Just One Love. He has also acted in many movies like Meet Wally Sparks, Snow Dogs, and Fresh Off the Boat.

He has produced Offside, Good Advice, The Other Side of the Tracks, and American Dream: Detroit.

Bolton has three daughters with his ex-wife Maureen McGuire and is a grandfather to six kids. He was once engaged to actress Nicollette Sheridan, but the two broke it off after two years.

In the Battle Royale round, no one was eliminated as the judges saved Gargoyle by ringing the bell. Tune into Fox every Wednesday at 8 pm ET to see which character ultimately lifts The Masked Singer trophy and who gets eliminated.

