Who is Night Owl's Debbie Gibson? The Masked Singer fans upset as the celebrity gets eliminated

Fox aired episode 2 of The Masked Singer season 9 this Wednesday, February 22, at 8 pm ET. The episode showcased an intense singing battle between Rock Lobster, Night Owl, and Medusa to earn a spot in the next round of the competition. While Rock Lobster was eliminated in the first round itself, Night Owl and Medusa got into the "battle royale."

The judges and audience voted for Medusa to stay in the competition and Night Owl was eliminated in her first episode appearance. She later on turned out to be American singer and producer Debbie Gibson.

52-year-old Debbie is from Long Island, New York, and released her debut album Out of the Blue in 1987. She is known for producing and writing many songs like Lost in Your Eyes and Girls Night Out. Gibson is the winner of the NGLCC / American Airlines ExtrAA Mile Award and the Long Island Music Hall of Fame award.

Her elimination did not go down well with fans, who took to Twitter to comment on the same:

Meet The Masked Singer contestant Debbie Gibson as her elimination leaves fans disappointed

Debbie attended Sanford H. Calhoun High School and submitted her first original cassete, I Come From America, to the WOR station song contest at the age of 13. In 1986, she traveled to many states to play her song, Only in My Dreams, which was later associated with Atlantic production.

She made her first Broadway debut as Eponine in Les Misérables in 1992. Since then, she has been a part of many shows like Beauty and the Beast, Gypsy, and Chicago. She has also appeared in multiple TV shows and movies, including That '80s Show, Coffee Date, and Rita Rocks.

Gibson was engaged to Jonathan Kanterman, but broke up with him in 2003. She dated doctor Rutledge Taylor from 2008 to 2019.

The Masked Singer fans upset as Debbie gets eliminated and Medusa stays in the competition

In the final round, both Night Owl and Medusa performed the ABBA song, The Winner Takes It All. Medusa's performance was of high energy, but Night Owl's rendition of the song was slow and soft. Judges and audience voted for Medusa, but The Masked Singer fans wanted to see Night Owl procced in the competition.

They felt that Medusa did not perform that well and Night Owl aka Debbie's voice was better than Medusa's. Fans were also upset that the judges did not save Debbie by the bell, which could save any eliminated contestant.

NAT Bauer @MooseMaries



#TheMaskedSinger #MaskedSinger Major props to Debbie for really just being plopped into a costume and onto the stage last minute. Surprised they didn't ring the bell for her before her unmasking. I just hope they don't use it for lesser singers. Major props to Debbie for really just being plopped into a costume and onto the stage last minute. Surprised they didn't ring the bell for her before her unmasking. I just hope they don't use it for lesser singers. #TheMaskedSinger #MaskedSinger

✨ALWAYS on my GRIND✨ @JayOnMyGrind Lowkey, Medusa didn’t sing that ABBA song better than the Owl did tonight…. The Owl captured the essence of the song…. #TheMaskedSinger Lowkey, Medusa didn’t sing that ABBA song better than the Owl did tonight…. The Owl captured the essence of the song…. #TheMaskedSinger

jennifer lyn 🐊🧡💙 @jftb0418

#TheMaskedSinger I think Medusa’s way of singing is going to get old pretty soon… Or I hope it does… 🤷🏻‍♀️ I think Medusa’s way of singing is going to get old pretty soon… Or I hope it does… 🤷🏻‍♀️#TheMaskedSinger

Rebecca @DixieBecca

#TheMaskedSinger Debbie was robbed ! This show is predictable. Medusa sucks but they think she’s a bigger star so they’re keeping her around. Debbie was robbed ! This show is predictable. Medusa sucks but they think she’s a bigger star so they’re keeping her around.#TheMaskedSinger

✨Crystal MthaFkn Judkins✨ @XperienceJ



#TheMaskedSinger They’re really hyping Medusa lol cuz I don’t think she sounds as great as they’re making it seem. 🥴🥴 They’re really hyping Medusa lol cuz I don’t think she sounds as great as they’re making it seem. 🥴🥴 #TheMaskedSinger

Tara Mielo🤖❤️ @phillies_girl75 🦉 #NightOwlMask #TheMaskedSinger @JennyMcCarthy Fan girl moment for me. Her's was the first cassette I ever bought. Shh, don't tell Donnie, lol. Wish she could have stayed longer. @JennyMcCarthy Fan girl moment for me. Her's was the first cassette I ever bought. Shh, don't tell Donnie, lol. Wish she could have stayed longer. ♥️🦉 #NightOwlMask #TheMaskedSinger

What happened on The Masked Singer season 9 episode 2?

FOX's description of the episode read:

"An episode full of pop rock and disco nostalgia, as the reigning champ takes on two new celebrity singers, each performing iconic songs, including "Dancing Queen," "Fernando" and S.O.S.," from the one and only Swedish supergroup, ABBA."

The episode started with Medusa performing ABBA's popular song Dancing Queen. The judges loved her performance and said that her voice left them "speechless." Her new clue was a first-class air ticket. The Night Owl came on stage and dazzled the audience with her performance of the song Fernando. Her hints included Napoleon and bubble gum.

The third performer of the night was Rock Lobster who kept on jumping around, even trying to run from the stage following his hint drag queen 'Shangela.' He sang S.O.S by ABBA. He was later revealed to be comedian Howie Mandel.

The Masked Singer airs on FOX every Wednesday at 8 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes