"Thought she was engaged to Mod Sun": Hilarious Avril Lavigne and Tyga reactions erupt amid latest report

Avril Lavigne and Tyga were seen getting dinner at Los Angeles’ hot spot, Nobu, on the night of Sunday, February 19, 2023. The duo was spotted sharing a hug and driving away in the same car. Netizens have since taken to social media to react to their union.

Tyga, Avril Lavigne, and a few others were seen at the popular restaurant together where the music stars seemed to be hitting off.

Avril Lavigne traded her long straight hair extensions for a relaxed wavy blonde bob cut. She was seen wearing an oversized hoodie with black heeled platform combat boots. She accessorized the outfit with a red handbag.

Tyga was seen wearing a pair of slacks and a t-shirt. He accessorized his outfit with a cap and a heavy gold chain.

Sources close to Avril and Tyga told TMZ that the duo have “been hanging out together a lot lately.”

It is important to note that it has not been confirmed whether the duo were seeing each other romantically as the Girlfriend singer has been engaged to fellow musician Mod Sun since March 2022.

Netizens react to Avril Lavigne and Tyga being seen together

Internet users were confused by the union between the two musicians. Many could not believe that the pair were seen together considering how different their music styles are. While Tyga is an established rapper, Avril Lavigne is a force to reckon with in the pop punk scene.

Everything to know about Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun’s relationship

Mod Sun, whose real name is Derek Ryan Smith, and Avril Lavigne met in 2020 while working on music together. According to E! News, the couple started dating in November of the same year.

Speaking about their connection, Lavigne said in an interview with People magazine:

“I knew we had a very strong unstoppable connection from the first week of writing and working together in the studio. He made every day better. It was like I had known him forever. As time went on, things kept getting better, and it felt incredibly natural.”

The two released their project Flames in January 2022. Ever since then, the pair have been flaunting their relationship on red carpets and each other’s social media pages.

In April 2022, Mod Sun got down on one knee and proposed to the 38-year-old in Paris.

Mod Sun, who is 35, has shared in the past that Avril helped him tremendously during his journey towards sobriety. Speaking about how she inspired him to take care of his health, he said in an interview that she has helped him reframe his view of what a fulfilled life entails.

He said in an interview:

“When you realize that success can be defined in growing old and creating a family and passing on these traits that you have and teaching someone that your brought into this world. This is the first time in my life that I’ve started to think about defining success in that way. I want to grow old. I want to be a dad and then I want to be a grandpa.”

No rumors of the couple splitting ways had made it online at the time of writing this article.

