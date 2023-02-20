What happened with Megan Fox and MGK? Actress returns to Instagram to clear the air around cheating claim

American actress Megan Fox finally addressed the rumors surrounding her and rapper Machine Gun Kelly's (MGK) breakup.

On February 19, 2023, the 36-year-old star took to her now-reactivated Instagram handle to post a note stating that their relationship had "no third-party interference of any kind."

The actress noted that it includes and isn't limited to "actual humans, DMs, AI bots or succubus demons." She sarcastically added that while she hates robbing people of "running random baseless news stories," which would have been more accurately written by ChatGPT, people needed to let the story die. Fox even wrote that everyone needed to:

"leave all of these innocent people alone now."

The Instagram post comes after Fox deleted MGK's pictures from her handle and even deactivated the account, hinting at a possible breakup between the two.

Megan Fox posted a cryptic Instagram post before deactivating her account

FILLI @2ERRFILLI Megan Fox Hints at Machine Gun Kelly Breakup. That time he uploaded a video snorting coke off her chest.

MGK is def a drugs over ppl type

Hope he gets sober or finds a semblance of sobriety that he can build on, Meghan was always more of a mother/caretaker to him than a partner Megan Fox Hints at Machine Gun Kelly Breakup. That time he uploaded a video snorting coke off her chest.MGK is def a drugs over ppl typeHope he gets sober or finds a semblance of sobriety that he can build on, Meghan was always more of a mother/caretaker to him than a partner https://t.co/1pasriWofp

In a now-removed post from her Instagram handle, Megan Fox shared a series of pictures of herself and a video of a burning envelope in a fire pit. Captioning it, she quoted the lyrics of Beyonce's 2016 song, Lemonade, writing:

"You can taste the dishonesty/ it's all over your breath."

In the comments section of the post, one of Fox's followers suggested that MGK might have been unfaithful in their relationship. Some even suggested that the rapper "probably got" with Sophie, his guitarist.

According to People Magazine, Fox responded to it saying:

"Maybe I got with Sophie."

A source told the publication that Fox was not present at the Sports Illustrated Super Bowl Party on February 18, 2023, where MGK performed. However, the duo attended Drake's party together the night before.

On February 20, 2023, a source told the publication that Megan Fox was "very upset" with the rapper following their dispute. The source also added that the couple had a fight over the weekend and that Fox would not speak to MGK.

The source even went on to tell People Magazine that although the engagement hasn't been called off yet, Fox did take off her famous ring. It is also worth noting that Fox and the rapper had been having issues in the past, but according to the source, it was "pretty serious this time."

Megan Fox and MGK first crossed each other's paths on the set of the thriller film Midnight in the Switchgrass in March 2020. They confirmed their relationship in July of the same year, and got engaged in January 2022.

Fox is also the mother to Bodhi Ransom Green, Noah Shannon Green, and Journey River Green, whom she shares with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green. Meanwhile, MGK is a father to Casie Colson Baker, whom he shares with his ex-girlfriend, Emma Cannon.

Poll : 0 votes