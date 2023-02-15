Are Megan Fox and MGK married? Pair spotted at marriage counseling office amid breakup rumors

After sparking breakup rumors, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly were recently spotted leaving the marriage counseling office. Netizens and several media houses speculated that Fox looked upset in the pictures where the couple was seen leaving the building.

Lilian Chan @bestgug Megan Fox and fiancé Machine Gun Kelly look visibly upset leaving marriage counseling office - as they're pictured for the FIRST TIME since cheating rumors and speculation of split



The pair looked awkward around one another on Valentine's Day Megan Fox and fiancé Machine Gun Kelly look visibly upset leaving marriage counseling office - as they're pictured for the FIRST TIME since cheating rumors and speculation of splitThe pair looked awkward around one another on Valentine's Day https://t.co/D8kOFUKBWl

All the breakup rumors started after Fox deleted all of her social media photos with the rapper and shared a post with a cryptic caption. Adding lines from Beyonce’s 2016 album Lemonade, Meghan wrote:

"You can taste the dishonesty/ it's all over your breath."

She shared a picture of herself alone with a video of an envelope being burned in a fire. The actress later deleted all the photos and videos, before deleting her Instagram profile altogether.

The Daily Mail also reported that although the two were seen together at the building gates, they boarded different cars before leaving. The two also reportedly spent nearly two and a half hours inside the marriage counselor's office.

KnownPariah @Margopariah @machinegunkelly Megan Fox and MGK spotted in CALI on Monday at a marriage counseling office. Their appointment lasted 2.5 hours. Both were seemingly upset and did not hold hands or smile. Megan was emotional and wiped her face with her hand. They left in separate cars @meganfox Megan Fox and MGK spotted in CALI on Monday at a marriage counseling office. Their appointment lasted 2.5 hours. Both were seemingly upset and did not hold hands or smile. Megan was emotional and wiped her face with her hand. They left in separate cars @meganfox @machinegunkelly https://t.co/SYOCbM4T7G

It was also reported that the two had an argument over the weekend, leading Megan Fox to remove her engagement ring.

Megan Fox and MGK began dating in May 2020 and made their relationship official, one month later in June 2020. A year and a half later, in January 2022, the couple announced their engagement.

At the moment, the couple are yet to tie the not and haven't confirmed when the wedding will take place. Additionally, neither of them or their representatives have addressed any rumors of the breakup.

Megan Fox and MGK spotted together on Valentine’s Day

Social media is currently flooded with pictures of Megan Fox and MGK supposedly leaving a marriage counseling office. The pictures surfaced just days after rumors of the two breaking up came out.

It was also reported that Megan is no longer speaking to the rapper and People noted that the former was upset with the latter after they allegedly had an argument over the weekend.

Anggun Cestita✨ @cestitaxx megan fox and mgk broke up???? megan fox and mgk broke up????

The magazine also reported that a source close to Fox and MGK spoke about the breakup and said that the former is very upset. The source added that Megan won't speak to MGK and although they haven't called off their engagement, Megan the actress has taken her ring off.

The source even went on to add that the couple has had issues in the past but that things "seem pretty serious this time."

However, soon after this came out, the couple was seen leaving the rapper's house together on Valentine's Day. They were also spotted together at Drake's Super Bowl party in Arizona. The part took place after the actress deleted her Instagram and shared a cryptic post.

Rohan @Rohan5640 Megan Fox and MGK at Drake's Super Bowl Party

Megan Fox and MGK at Drake's Super Bowl Partyhttps://t.co/h0xc8g2fqn

MGK and Fox's relationship timeline explored amidst the breakup rumors

Megan Fox and MGK first met in May 2020 on the set of their movie, Midnight in the Switchgrass. It was here that they clicked and began dating.

Fox's relationship started shortly after she called it quits with her ex-husband, Brian Austin Green. Later, Fox was also seen in MGK’s Bloody Valentine music video.

The couple made their relationship official just a month later, in June 2020. For almost a year after this, the couple made red-carpet appearances and were also active on social media, posting pictures of each other on several platforms.

Later, in January 2022, Megan and Machine Gun Kelly announced that they were engaged. They shared pictures of the engagement that took place under a banyan tree.

As of now, there is no news of the couple getting married. They are also yet to address any news of a breakup or the marriage counseling session.

Poll : 0 votes