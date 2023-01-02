When did Ireland Baldwin and RAC start dating? Couple set to welcome first child together

American model Ireland Baldwin recently announced that she is pregnant with her first child. On December 31, 2022, the model posted a picture of her sonogram and captioned it:

“Happy New Year.”

This is also her first child with her boyfriend RAC.

However, many social media users initially thought that Baldwin was pulling a prank on them by sharing a picture of a puppy. To clarify the news about her becoming a mom, she shared a picture of her pregnancy test on her Instagram story, captioning it:

“It’s not a dog lol.”

Ireland Baldwin clarified to followers that she is pregnant (Image via Instagram)

As per several reports, Ireland and RAC started dating sometime in 2021. While the exact date for the same is unclear, the two were seen celebrating a lot of festivals together last year. From Christmas to Valentine’s Day to Halloween, the couple often share posts of themselves celebrating together.

"Can't wait to meet you little one": Ireland Baldwin’s pregnancy post flooded with comments from well-wishers

After clarifying the news about her pregnancy, Baldwin also posted a picture of herself throwing up, citing that as the reason behind her being unable to reply to a lot of messages and emails:

“If I haven't gotten back to you RE Goodtimes, projects, inquiries, responding in general... it's because this was me for the past while.”

Ireland shared an update on her health and clarified why she hasn't been able to reply to her fans and followers. (Image via Instagram)

Ever since the first-time parents revealed the big news on social media, friends and fans have been sending the couple good wishes in the comments section of the post.

Friends, family and fans pour in good wishes for the couple, and the baby. (Image via Instagram)

News of Ireland Baldwin's pregnancy comes just three months after Hilaria Baldwin, Ireland’s stepmother, delivered her seventh child with Alec Baldwin. At the time, Ireland gave her opinion on the same, saying:

“I get countless messages from people who are kind of alarmingly obsessed with my father and his family. I think a lot of people assume my take on any of this, well here it is for free… it’s none of my business… I don’t care.”

Ireland Baldwin is the daughter of Alec and his first wife, Kim Basinger. Her child will be Alec’s first grandchild.

RAC and Ireland are co-owners of Good Times

While Ireland Baldwin is well-known in the field of modeling, she also shares many businesses with her boyfriend, RAC. Speaking about the same on TikTok, the model said:

“I am a business owner. My boyfriend and I are opening up a café, wine bar, and boutique. And we are starting a brand together. Another big part of my life is I am a foster rescue dog mom, I work in adoption and I work with a lot of fosters and a lot of rescues.”

They revealed their venture, Good Times, through an Instagram post that was shared on April 25, 2022.

Prior to dating RAC, Ireland Baldwin was in a relationship with rapper Angel Haze, aka Raykeea Raeen-Roes Wilson. The two split up in 2015.

Poll : 0 votes