"He's a challenge": Kim Basinger and Alec Baldwin marriage explored as actress opens up on divorce and daughter's anxiety issues

Appearing on an episode of Red Table Talk, actress Kim Basinger recently spoke about her separation from Alec Baldwin and its impact on their daughter, Ireland Baldwin.

Co-host Jada Pinkett Smith asked the 68-year-old whether she and Alec were able to see "eye-to-eye" when it came to co-parenting Ireland alongside her battle with anxiety. Basinger replied:

“Uh, no. No, that was not – Alec’s a funny one. We’re all fine and we all get along, whatever. But he’s been – but he’s a challenge. I mean, come on. We’ve had our challenges. And I don’t think Alec was emotionally or mentally available for that kind of talk. Alec, you know, operates in a very different way in his life.”

Ireland also stated that her father "deals with anxiety greatly," and added that he was raised in a family that would suppress that or tell him he is weak for feeling that way.

Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger’s relationship timeline

Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger first met in 1990 when they appeared together in the romantic comedy film, The Marrying Man. They tied the knot on August 19, 1993, and welcomed a daughter Ireland on October 23, 1995.

The pair separated on December 5, 2000, and the divorce was finalized on September 3, 2002, when Ireland was seven years old. In an interview in 2016, Basinger said:

“Divorce is hard on a kid, no matter how you cut it. And ours was very public and nasty. So I brought up Ireland in a very unconventional way. I just wanted her to be free. If she wanted to have her friends over and write over the walls with pen, that was fine. … I wanted her childhood to be full of love and light and animals and friends.”

Alec and Kim fought a long custody battle over their daughter after their divorce. However, Basinger later stated that they have moved on and remain good friends. She said:

“[Alec and I are] cool now, though. Life goes on.”

Alec then dated Hillary “Hilaria” Thomas in 2011, and they got engaged in April 2012. They tied the knot in June 2012 and have six children together.

