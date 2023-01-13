"I'm sobbing": Shane Dawson and Ryland Adams tie the knot after 4-year engagement, leaving the internet in a frenzy 

YouTubers Shane Dawson and Ryland Adams have finally tied the knot after dating for more than seven years. After three years of dating, the couple got engaged four years back in March 2019.

Dawson made the big announcement by uploading a picture of him kissing Adams outside the courtroom. The caption on the picture read:

“We’re married!! the best day of my life.”

Ryland Adams also uploaded a 23-minute YouTube video that documented their big day and showed bits and pieces of their relationship over the past few years. Shane Dawson started the video ecstatically, stating that they were getting married on the day the video was shot. Ryland Adams continued by saying:

"We really started planning our wedding for a specific day. We started telling our family to book the day. We had the day planned out, and the event planned out for what we thought was going to be our wedding.”

They further explained how they would get their marriage license in Colorado, then leave for California the next day.

Many netizens shared their happiness after seeing the two married and finally tying the knot. One social media user commented on the video and said:

“I'm sobbing. Literally, alone on my bed, eating pizza and sobbing!! When she had you recite "There exist no reason why we should not be married." I broke down.”

Screenshot of the comment on Ryland's YouTube video (Image via YouTube/Ryland vlogs)

“Not me ugly crying because I'm so happy”: Netizens cheerful as Shane Dawson and Ryland Adams tie the knot

As Shane Dawson and Ryland Adams shared the exciting news on social media, the comment section was filled with people congratulating the couple on the big news. A comment by a follower on the video by Ryland vlogs read:

“Not me ugly crying because I'm so happy. Shane has gotten me through so much in life and I'm so happy to see him so happy with someone as amazing as Ryland. Congratulations!”

Netizens ecstatic as Shane and Ryland share the news of them getting married 4 years after their engagement. (Image via YouTube/Ryland vlogs)

Many on social media commented how Shane and Ryland's video left them teary-eyed. (Image via YouTube/Ryland vlogs)

Many others also expressed their happiness on Twitter, as people began posting congratulatory messages on the micro-blogging platform.

Def Noodles @defnoodles Shane Dawson and Ryland Adams are married. Congratulations to the happy couple! Shane Dawson and Ryland Adams are married. Congratulations to the happy couple! https://t.co/JWNjDRAnAg

Tara Fraser @Simmy3Tara No words can honestly express how happy I am for Shane and Ryland!! They're the real reason that true love really does exist. I wish to have a relationship that strong with love, trust, and happiness like their's. No words can honestly express how happy I am for Shane and Ryland!! They're the real reason that true love really does exist. I wish to have a relationship that strong with love, trust, and happiness like their's. ❤️ https://t.co/Nj3ipsbsOc

kodeerants @kodeerants Congratulations to Dream and Ryland Adam's getting married...oh wait....I mean Shane Dawson and Ryland Adam's lmao 🤣 Congratulations to Dream and Ryland Adam's getting married...oh wait....I mean Shane Dawson and Ryland Adam's lmao 🤣 https://t.co/ecYw0fkzFn

STREAM THE SIP ☕️ @iconic_dawson 🥂 SHANE AND RYLAND ARE MARRIED SHANE AND RYLAND ARE MARRIED 💍🥂

mimi @_mimidru ryland and shane are married 🥹 im so happy for them ryland and shane are married 🥹 im so happy for them 😭

In the YouTube video, Shane Dawson and Ryland Adams wore the same clothes they had worn when the former proposed. The video also showed glimpses of their special day and the entire process of getting married.

The couple promised that they would have a larger reception sometime later. Shane Dawson also talked about having kids in the near future. The couple said:

"It's about time that the two of us get married!"

The video uploaded by Ryland a few hours ago has already received more than 400,000 views with thousands of likes and comments.

