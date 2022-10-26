How old is Veronika Rajek? Slovakian influencer claims her body is “too dangerous” for social media and netizens are “jealous”

Slovakian influencer Veronika Rajek has been in the headlines for making some interesting claims about her own beauty and body.

The Instagram model claims that her body is “too dangerous” for the internet as she has experienced a lot of backlash for her “naturally perfect” looks.

Veronika Rajek is 26-years-old and has been modeling since the age of 14. At the moment, she is all about self-praise, justifying why and how she is being canceled on social media, reasoning it all on "jealousy."

Rajek spoke to Jam Press, stating:

“My body is considered a danger on social media, and I am constantly being cancelled by trolls for doing absolutely nothing but sharing photos of my body. These days, you see a lot of overweight or even obese women online talking about body positivity, but when a beautiful, tall woman wants to be positive in her own skin, people want to attack me and call me privileged.”

Talking about how "life is hard for beautiful people," Veronika Rajek has claimed that many people have reported her account, as they are "offended by her slim figure."

“They are just jealous of my naturally fit body”: Veronika Rajek talks about body positivity and being cancelled on social media

Veronika Rajek, who has around 2.6 million followers on Instagram, often posts her images in bikinis and different attires. However, after receiving criticism from certain netizens, the model stated her side of the story to Jam Press while adding:

“They are just jealous of my naturally fit body. I don’t understand why my version of body positivity is wrong. I’m a model; aren’t models supposed to be sexy?”

She also spoke about how she has never shared anything controversial on her social media platforms, with her only goal being to show off herself and her body to promote body positivity. As per the model, body positivity movement is "for people to accept their and others’ bodies, irrespective of their size and shape." However, Rajek claims that her body is “too beautiful” and that makes people feel threatened.

Veronika Rajek also claimed to have an all natural body, as she revealed in her interview that she once spent more $80 for a breast exam to prove to the world that her breasts are natural, and there is nothing artificial about them.

Apart from this, she also shared a message on Instagram related to all the hate she has received on social media off-late, writing:

"Every rude comment, hate speech that you write every time, not only under my pictures & videos on my social sites but also everywhere under publications, us describing who YOU ARE. Not WHO I AM . I’m not shaming aynone, and working on myself, but where do you plan to be with your envious and rude mindset?"

Veronika Rajek: The winner of Miss Summer 2015 and Miss Slovakia 2016

Veronika has been a model since the young age of 14. With millions of followers, the model has won beauty pageants like Miss Summer 2015 and Miss Slovakia 2016. Apart from this, she also endorses some popular brands on her page like Dolce and Gabbana, Blumarine, Vera Wang, Hide & Jack and Moschino.

The model currently resides in Vienna, Austria. Apart from having a humongous social media following, Rajek is also popular on the subscription site OnlyFans.

