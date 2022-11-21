A passenger traveling on an LOT Polish Airlines flight from Poland to John F. Kennedy airport was restrained for going up to the cockpit door and banging on it. Officials confirmed that the incident took place aboard LOT Polish Airlines flight #26 around 8 pm on Friday, November 18, 2022.

As per the crew and others inside the flight, the passenger causing the chaos had to be pinned down to the seat after the incident. A video of the same was captured by a fellow passenger.

JT Genter @JTGenter Passengers and crew pinned the guy on the ground.

Despite the disruption, the LOT Polish Airlines flight had a safe landing at New York's JFK Airport.

Witnesses on the LOT Polish Airlines claim man knocked on the cockpit door and started shouting

Many eyewitnesses aboard the flight claimed that the man relentlessly knocked on the cockpit door and started shouting aggressively as he was denied entry inside the cockpit.

Twitter user @JTGenter tweeted about the incident and said:

“A man started yelling and tried to storm the cockpit of our LOT Polish flight just after landing in JFK. Crew acted quickly to tackle him and announced a "seriously security incident" 15 mins later we are still taxiing.”

JT Genter @JTGenter A man started yelling and tried to storm the cockpit of our LOT Polish flight just after landing in JFK. Crew acted quickly to tackle him and announced a "seriously security incident" 15 mins later we are still taxiing.

The passenger also shared videos of Port Authorities entering the LOT Polish Airlines to arrest the passenger. Aviation24.be reported that the suspect was taken into custody after Port Authority police met the flight at Gate 9 of Terminal 7.

JT Genter @JTGenter Port Authority police boarding the flight to arrest the passenger

As per the statements from the officials, a flight attendant of the LOT Polish Airlines was also caught up amidst the tussle with the passenger, who was later taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

A detailed investigation is currently being carried out, and as of now, it is not known what charges (if any) the man will be facing. The FBI is also reportedly involved in the case, as they were also called in at the time of the incident.

A similar incident took place in United Airways flight after unruly passenger created a ruckus mid-air

A similar incident occurred on a Chicago-bound United Airlines flight when an infuriated passenger started yelling at the cabin crew.

The incident that took place on Sunday, November 13, 2022, led to a physical altercation between the passenger and the flight attendant. As per the crew, the chaos happened just before landing when the woman was complaining that her toddler needed to throw up.

On the other hand, the flight attendants repeatedly asked the passenger to be seated as the plane was descending for landing. However, the passenger continued to shout and create chaos and ultimately shoved the flight attendant.

In the incident, three people were taken to a hospital in Chicago, but the severity of their injuries was unclear.

The Chicago Police Department and the FBI are investigating the incident. However, the incident left the Union Leader infuriated and agitated as many pressed for stricter and harsher punishments against such passengers.Union leaders work to protect flight attendants and the cabin crew.

