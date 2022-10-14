 WATCH: Video shows woman fighting with flight crew after refusing to remove dog from lap on Atlanta to JFK flight

On October 12, a woman on a flight from Atlanta to New York (JFK) allegedly attacked a flight attendant after they told her she could not travel with her dog on her lap. A two-minute video of the shocking incident, which has since gone viral, was first posted on Reddit on the day it was recorded.

In the footage, the woman can be seen arguing with the staff as she stands up from her seat. At the time of the argument, the plane was preparing to leave from Atlanta airport. As per the New York Post, the woman still remains unidentified.

As the staff asked the woman to get off the Atlanta flight, the woman said:

"Oh no, no, no. Honey, we're about to fight."

She later told the crew that she had compromised by putting her dog inside her bag. She said:

"My dog was sitting on my lap. I put him in my bag, he's in my bag."

However, the flight attendants at the scene were adamant about the woman's departure from the flight. As the woman got her bags, she continued to swear at the crew and other passengers. Upon realizing that one of her passengers was recording her on their phone, she threw a water bottle in their direction.

In response, a flight attendant said:

"You just struck a passenger ma'am."

After arguing with the flight staff and passengers, the woman was eventually made to disembark. As she walked off the flight with her dog, she seemingly slapped another passenger's hand.

The Atlanta flight incident has created a buzz on Reddit

According to Meauwww, the viral video was recorded by an acquaintance of the Reddit user who posted it online. The footage has provoked outrage among netizens, who have labeled it an example of self-entitled behavior.

In the Reddit comments section, Vincentscrows clarified the circumstances behind recording the viral video.

He posted:

"To be fair, my wife was actually in the seat right behind this lady and her video was not great since she didn’t want to be seen and assaulted. This was from a friend she was traveling with so he really deserves the praise. ( I did get his permission before posting)."

Another user, AXLE304E, commended the flight attendants for the manner in which they handled the situation. The user commented:

"Great interactions by the employees seriously. He did everything right to lower tone, volume of voice and speak quietly and calmly. Perfect!"

Bianchi-Birder, a user who claims to be a dog owner, noted that one must abide by flight policies. The user posted:

"For the love of god, I fly with my dog like five times a year. And the main rule of flying with your dog if they aren't a service animal is THEY HAVE TO REMAIN IN THE CARRIER THE ENTIRE FLIGHT."

It is unclear whether the woman was confronted by Atlanta authorities or charged for the incident.

