"Come on": The Masked Singer fans get upset as Mustang AKA Sara Evans gets eliminated in episode 1

The Masked Singer season 9 premiered on Fox this Wednesday, February 15, at 8 pm ET.

In the episode, three masked contestants tried to give their best without disclosing their identities, to secure a spot in episode 2. While Gnome (actor Dick Van Dyke) was eliminated in the first round itself, Mustang and Medusa proceeded to the Battle Royale round, where both of them sang Rihanna's Diamonds.

Mustang's calm voice impressed the audience and fans in both rounds, as she sang Here I Go Again in the first round, giving off a country singer vibe. Her clues included facts like her breaking many records and "almost dying multiple times." She also boasted about collaborating with Elvis and being on the magazine cover as one among "50 Most Beautiful People."

After the final round, Mustang AKA popular singer Sara Evans was sent home, as Medusa proceeded in the competition. She disclosed that her kids did not know that she was performing and that she would see the episode with them.

The Masked Singer fans were upset that such a talented singer, who has been performing since she was six, was eliminated so early on in the competition.

The Masked Singer fans praise Sara Evans for her amazing performance

Sara Evans is a popular singer and songwriter, credited with 39 singles, ten studio albums, three compilation albums, and two extended plays. Her most popular songs include Born to Fly, Slow me Down, and Copy That.

The Masked Singer fans were very upset that Sara was sent home so early on in the competition, despite giving such beautiful performances. They also slammed the judges for not saving her using their "Ding Dong Keep It On" bell.

Morgan Page @mlruff12 I can't BELIEVE the judges didn't save Mustang. Like I knew that was Sara Evans, and her voice is gorgeous! #TheMaskedSinger I can't BELIEVE the judges didn't save Mustang. Like I knew that was Sara Evans, and her voice is gorgeous! #TheMaskedSinger

Night Owl @CatCharmer1 Nooooooooooooo! No disrespect to Medusa, but Sara Evans' voice. Man, I've listened to her for years, and love her voice. #TheMaskedSinger Nooooooooooooo! No disrespect to Medusa, but Sara Evans' voice. Man, I've listened to her for years, and love her voice. #TheMaskedSinger

Mark B @IotaElwyn The fact that @saraevansmusic goes home on night one #TheMaskedSinger shows how flawed the new format is and how it's going to waste talent The fact that @saraevansmusic goes home on night one #TheMaskedSinger shows how flawed the new format is and how it's going to waste talent

☆*:.｡. o(≧▽≦) @529lovesmile

Stop doing this format and keep more than one mask #TheMaskedSinger Sending Sara Evans home in first episode is so riggedStop doing this format and keep more than one mask Sending Sara Evans home in first episode is so riggedStop doing this format and keep more than one mask 😡 #TheMaskedSinger

Kristin @itskristind @saraevansmusic should do her own recording of Here I Go Again. She sounded so good singing that! #TheMaskedSinger @saraevansmusic should do her own recording of Here I Go Again. She sounded so good singing that! #TheMaskedSinger

Night Owl @CatCharmer1 #TheMaskedSinger I'm SO not happy Sara Evans is going home. I'm SO not happy Sara Evans is going home. 😭#TheMaskedSinger

What happened on The Masked Singer season 9 episode 1?

Fox's description of the new season reads:

"Hosted by Nick Cannon, with panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke, “The Masked Singer’' is a top-secret singing competition in which celebrities face off against one another while shrouded from head to toe in an elaborate costume, concealing his or her identity."

In the first round, Medusa sang Happier Than Ever by Billie Eilish. Mustang sang Whitesnake's Here I Go Again, while Gnome performed Frank Sinatra's When You're Smiling. Fans were impressed with all of the singers, but decided to vote out Gnome, who turned out to be actor Dick Van Dyke.

His clues included his iconic performance in Mary Poppins, him receiving the Kennedy honor award, and even meeting presidents Joe Biden and Barack Obama.

Medusa is still in the race after Mustang's elimination in the second round. Her clues included a true love heart tattoo, a balance scale, a knight and Greek statues.

Fresh episodes of The Masked Singer will air on Fox every Wednesday at 8 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes