The Masked Singer season 9 costumes: Gnome, Rock Lobster, and more masks to appear in FOX show

The Masked Singer is back with a fresh season, with new contestants set to take the stage in unique masks. Season 9 of the show will premiere on Fox this Wednesday, February 15 at 8 pm ET. Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, and Nicole Scherzinger are back to judge the new season, whose theme is 'storybook.'

17 contestants will join the cast of The Masked Singer season 9 in special costumes that hint at their identity in real life. Fox has not released the looks of all the costumes yet, but some of them have been included in the trailers and teasers of the upcoming season.

Gnome, Medusa, and more costumes of The Masked Singer season 9

Gnome

Gnome has flowers and grass all over him (Image via FOX)

This mystical creature has a long beard and wears mittens. It also looks like the person's identity might have something to do with nature, given that Gnome is covered with flowers and grass. The character is also seen wearing a pointed hat, imitating a Gnome house.

Mustang

Mustang is bringing in heat in The Masked Singer competition with their strong pose and dark horse energy. The fire symbols on the costume also hint that the singer will have some fiery elements in their personality.

Medusa

Inspired by Greek mythology, this teal-colored character has scales and snakes all over their body. Fans won’t be able to look away from the unique costume as the singer takes the stage to perform with crystal blue eyes.

Rock Lobster

Rock Lobster in The Masked Singer (Image via Fox)

The crustacean is all set to step onto the stage and perform in the upcoming season of the reality show. They can be seen wearing a pair of leather pants and a shimmering studded vest. Fans wonder what the singer's attire says about their personality as they await the premiere of The Masked Singer season 9.

Night Owl

What does Night Owl's crown signify about the character's identity? (Image via Fox)

This character looks just like season 4’s Snow Owl. Night Owl stands with ultimate grace and sharp wings as the personality strikes a strong pose. They have sparkly eyes, a beak, and other accessories, including a crown with diamond spikes.

Polar Bear

Is Polar Bear a hip-hop singer? (Image via Fox)

Fans believe the contestant is a hip-hop singer as they flaunt their jumpsuit, chains, sunglasses, and hat. The jumpsuit has CDs printed all over it, hinting that the competitor has released multiple record albums.

Other competitors of The Masked Singer season 9 include:

Axolotl California Roll Dandelion Doll Fairy French Hen Gargoyle Jackalope Macaw Mantis Moose

The season 9 contestants have a combined 28 Emmy nominations, 26 books, 10 gold albums, five lifetime achievement awards, four Golden Globe nominations, and six Grammy wins. Four of the contestants have stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and two of them have been nominated for Tony Awards.

More about the reality show

The new season of the show will follow the previous season's format. Masked competitors will be divided into three different teams as they compete against each other. Only one contestant will emerge as a winner from each group, after which they will battle against the winners of the other teams.

Each episode/ battle will have a different theme and the contestant's identity will be revealed only after they have been eliminated.

FOX's description of the show reads:

"Hosted by Nick Cannon, with panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke, 'The Masked Singer'' is a top-secret singing competition in which celebrities face off against one another while shrouded from head to toe in an elaborate costume, concealing his or her identity."

Fresh episodes of The Masked Singer will air on FOX every Wednesday at 9 pm ET.

