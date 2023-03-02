"Did not deserve the bell": The Masked Singer fans divided as judges saved Medusa from elimination

The Masked Singer season 9 episode 3 aired on Fox on Wednesday, March 1, at 8 pm ET.

The episode featured three masked contestants in an intense singing battle to earn themselves a spot in the quarter-finals. The theme for the night was New York songs, and Medusa returned to the stage, where she had to sing against newcomers Polar Bear and the Cinnamon Roll group.

Polar Bear was eliminated in the first round itself, and the other two proceeded in the battle royale competition. Both contestants sang Billy Joel's Uptown Girl in a soft voice. The judges and the audience loved both of their voices but decided to evict Medusa against the group of 5 members' performance.

Just as Medusa was about to be unmasked, judge Nicole Scherzinger rang the "Ding Dong Keep It On" bell. This is a new feature of the season, allowing judges to save one singer per group. Medusa got very emotional after being saved at the last moment and said that she felt "very relieved."

The Masked Singer fans were divided over the judge's decision as some fans felt that Medusa did not deserve the bell for her performance. Others praised her voice and felt that she should head to the quarter-finals.

The Masked Singer fans don't think Medusa will win the show

Medusa has previously beaten Gnome (Dick Van Dyke), Mustang (Sara Evans), Rock Lobster (Howie Mandel), and Night Owl (Debbie Gibson).

Some The Masked Singer fans felt that the bell option was wasted on Medusa as she wouldn't qualify for the finals, whereas others praised the judges for saving her.

Donald Blondell @OKCStormWatcher



#TheMaskedSinger The bell got rung for the #MedusaMask . Thinking that Medusa is staying for a moment more. The bell got rung for the #MedusaMask. Thinking that Medusa is staying for a moment more.#TheMaskedSinger

Tori Ann @countrylover951 thank you god.... I was yelling at them to ring the bell #themaskedsinger thank you god.... I was yelling at them to ring the bell #themaskedsinger

The Black Cruella 🖤🌹🤍 @starringtacyra Why Nicole hit that bell? I want to petition for her to get kicked off 🙄 #TheMaskedSinger Why Nicole hit that bell? I want to petition for her to get kicked off 🙄 #TheMaskedSinger

Jennifer @Jen_naaay Well, that was a waste of the bell. #TheMaskedSinger Well, that was a waste of the bell. #TheMaskedSinger

What else happened on The Masked Singer season 9 episode 3?

Fox's description of the episode read:

"Two new contestants take on the reigning champ from last week and sing a collection of songs synonymous with the history of New York."

Medusa’s new hints included a portrait of Coldplay’s Chris Martin and a big terrier dog, hinting that the singer knew Jeff Goldman, who was a part of the show in season 7. Her clues also included chess pieces and Buckingham Palace. She sang Frank Sintara’s Theme from New York in the first round.

The California Roll mask included 5 singers who performed Lady Gaga’s Paparazzi. The group’s identity hints include:

I’ve already been on Broadway

DJ’ing all night long

Set out west on the 10 for the glee parades and silver screens

A notebook that says Group Project

A diamond ring

A tiger drawing

Skateboards

Polar Bear’s clues included the fact that he grew up in a neighborhood that had a "bad rap," his interest in electronics, and him inventing a new musical instrument. He performed Blondie’s Rapture in the first round and was eliminated after that. Polar Bear was then unmasked as Grandmaster Flash.

The Masked Singer airs on Fox every Wednesday at 8 pm ET. Fans can stream the show on Hulu and the network's website.

