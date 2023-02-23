Who is Rock Lobster? The Masked Singer fans claim they "knew" the celebrity behind the costume

The Masked Singer season 9 episode 2, titled ABBA Night, aired on Fox this Wednesday, February 22, at 8 pm ET.

The episode featured Medusa, Rock Lobster, and Night Owl competing in a singing battle to earn themselves a spot in the next round of the show. After the individual round, Rock Lobster was eliminated, while the other two performers competed in the battle royale round.

While other judges were confused about the identity of Rock Lobster, judge Ken Jeong was very sure that the character was Howie Mandel. Rock Lobster kept on running on stage and even tried to take off after finishing off his performance. Host Nick Cannon also said that he "knew" the character and was almost sure who he was, not disclosing the identity.

Rock Lobster's clues included joker cards, being expelled from three schools, playing pranks on others, dancing for 15 seconds and Drag Race star Shangela. Ken felt that the cards were an indication of Howie's "Deal or no Deal" appearance, but others felt that he was way too "neurotic" to wear a heavy mask like this and perform on national TV.

They were proven wrong as Rock Lobster turned out to be AGT judge and comedian Howie Mandel. Howie has a big fan following on Tik-Tok, which often features him dancing around for a small amount of time, and he does not hold a high school diploma because he used to pull off a lot of pranks on other people, one of which included hiring a construction organization himself to build a special area for the school.

The Masked Singer fans guessed his identity correctly and shared the same on Twitter.

The Masked Singer fans cheer as judge Ken Jeong guesses Howie's identity

Judge Ken Jeong is known for giving wild contestant guesses and has correctly named the identities of only 11 singers over the past 8 seasons. The Masked Singer fans celebrated Ken's correct guess and praised Howie for his performance.

Some were also happy that they themselves had managed to guess the lobster's identity correctly.

#MaskedSinger #TheMaskedSinger As soon as I heard neurotic, I knew it had to be Howie Mandel! Dead giveaway! lol Shame I got too lazy to tweet my guess. #MaskedSinger USA As soon as I heard neurotic, I knew it had to be Howie Mandel! Dead giveaway! lol Shame I got too lazy to tweet my guess. #MaskedSinger #TheMaskedSinger #MaskedSingerUSA

Jasmine 🌸✨ @jazzy_j_97 🏽 #TheMaskedSinger THE LOBSTER IS HOWIE MANDEL, I KNEW IT! THE LOBSTER IS HOWIE MANDEL, I KNEW IT! 🙌🏽 #TheMaskedSinger

Howie Mandell says he missed The Masked Singer host Nick Cannon

Nick Cannon felt that he knew the person inside the Rock Lobster costume, and he was right, as Howie and Nick have made many television appearances together. Howie even mentioned that he missed Nick, adding that it was different not to be on the judges panel.

Howie mentioned that everything was "turned" upside down in the show, as he was the one usually judging the AGT contestants, whereas he was the one being judged here. He also pointed out that given that he is a Jew, he is not supposed to eat lobster, but was now standing in the Rock Lobster costume.

FOX airs fresh episodes of The Masked Singer every Wednesday at 8 pm ET. Fans can also stream the show on the network's website.

