What happened to Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott's son Zen? Netizens congratulate parents who welcome daughter Halo Marie

On Wednesday, December 14, 2022, television host Nick Cannon and model Alyssa Scott welcomed their second child together, Halo Marie Cannon. Halo is Nick's twelfth child and Alyssa's third.

The delighted mother announced the news on her Instagram account, @itsalyssaemm, in an emotional video with the caption:

"Our lives are forever changed ❤️ Zen is in every breath I take. I know his spirit was with us in the room that morning."

The video starts with a first look at Alyssa's tattoo dedicated to their late son Zen Cannon, who tragically passed away on December 5, 2021, at just five months. He was suffering from a rare form of cancer.

The Nick Cannon Show host is known for having multiple children with several partners. As of now, he has fathered 12 children from six women.

"Welcome Halo, she's so loved already!": Netizens send wishes to parents Alyssa Scott and Nick Cannon

As soon as news of baby Halo's birth made it online, internet users conveyed their congratulations to the happy parents. They shared their love and wishes for the "beautiful" baby Halo, with some even stating how lovely her name is.

A few Instagram users also added sweet messages for Zen, who died just a year ago. One user, @wally669, remarked:

"Zen is a big brother now too."

A comment congratulating the new parents (Image via Instagram/ @wally669)

A comment welcoming Halo (Image via Instagram/ @madissonhaus)

A comment congratulating Alyssa (Image via Instagram/ @brittanyrose112)

A comment welcoming Halo (Image via Instagram/ @iam.cherrelle)

A comment welcoming Halo (Image via Instagram/ @loveee_carr)

A comment welcoming Halo (Image via Instagram/ @ll.cool.shae)

A comment congratulating the new parents (Image via Instagram/ @simply_siobhan)

A comment welcoming Halo (Image via Instagram/ @lsamiwilder94)

A comment welcoming Halo (Image via Instagram/ @godissamelliott2)

A comment welcoming Halo (Image via Instagram/ @susanawood)

A comment congratulating the new parents (Image via Instagram/ @sweetcheeks5647)

Nick Cannon opens up about losing five-month-old Zen to cancer

In a heartbreaking post shared by the television host on his Instagram, Nick Cannon stated:

"Physically I’m definitely on the mend but Mentally and Spiritually I’m broken... Such a painful anniversary. Losing a child has to be the heaviest, most dark and depressive experiences that I will never get over."

He continued:

"A mixture of guilt, pain, and sorrow is what I suppress daily. I am far from perfect and often fall short and make decisions in my life that many question, but anyone who knows me knows my heart. I love hard, I love big and I love with my entire Heart and Soul and I just wish my Little Man could’ve felt more of that love while he was here on Earth...Continue to Peacefully Rest My Son, Zen Scott Cannon. We Love you Eternally."

In an interview with People, Nick Cannon shared his experiences of losing a child, coping and finding strength through heartbreak, and how both parents plan to keep Zen's memory alive.

He remarked that baby Zen was diagnosed with brain cancer when he was two months after the parents found the baby breathing abnormally and took him for a checkup. Doctors determined a "best-case scenario" with the diagnosis as "three to four years" and added chemotherapy that would "not really" extend his life. After deliberations, both Nick and Alyssa focused on their infant's quality of life and decided to forgo more aggressive treatment.

On an episode of The Checkup with Dr. David Agus, the comedian remarked:

"Seeing your son hooked up to all of those machines — and he had to go for a shunt two or three times, and that was heartbreaking every time — even in that short amount of time, I couldn’t imagine him having to go through chemo."

Sharing Nick Cannon's grief, model Alyssa Scott also shared a touching post wishing Zen his first "heavenly birthday."

Poll : 0 votes