Pete Davidson and Nick Cannon Twitter meme: Netizens troll duo for creating "only two life paths for women"

Netizens troll Pete Davidson and Nick Cannon for being two famous men who seen have been linked to every woman in Hollywood.

After the latest rumors of Davidson dating model Emily Ratajkowski, and news of Cannon's 11th baby being born, a Twitter user said:

"You either date Pete Davidson or have a baby with Nick Cannon. Those are the only two life paths for women."

The hilarious tweet went viral with over 280,000 likes and 30,000 retweets. It sparked a series of witty responses poking fun at the SNL comedian and TV host. Even singing legend Dionne Warwick took a bite at their expense when she tweeted that she would be dating Pete Davidson next.

Dionne Warwick @dionnewarwick I will be dating Pete Davidson next. I will be dating Pete Davidson next.

The internet continues trolling Pete Davidson and Nick Cannon

After Teresa's viral tweet, Twitter was flooded with some funny and witty comments about the duo's love lives. Some even created hilarious memes to respond. While some said that women can date Davidson and still have a baby with Canon, others said that the initial tweet was their favorite tweet.

MCPM @CLASH_WS @teresaeliz Stop it. Women should not be limited this way. You can also date Pete Davidson AND have a baby with Nick Cannon. @teresaeliz Stop it. Women should not be limited this way. You can also date Pete Davidson AND have a baby with Nick Cannon.

Pete Davidson will date a woman who had a kid with Nick Cannon. @teresaeliz At some point in the next ten years, the inevitable will occur.Pete Davidson will date a woman who had a kid with Nick Cannon. @teresaeliz At some point in the next ten years, the inevitable will occur.Pete Davidson will date a woman who had a kid with Nick Cannon.

Rohita Kadambi @RohitaKadambi If you're in line to date Pete Davidson STAY IN LINE. It's your constitutional right. If you're in line to date Pete Davidson STAY IN LINE. It's your constitutional right.

Claudia MasonRamdeen @CMasonRamdeen 🏾 🏾 🏾 🏾 🏾 🏾🤣🤣 🤣 @teresaeliz That has to be my favourite Tweet of 2022...Because sadly I've been following both their "relationship statuses" this year and you have summed it up correctly...🤦🏾‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️🏾🤣🤣 🤣 @teresaeliz That has to be my favourite Tweet of 2022...Because sadly I've been following both their "relationship statuses" this year and you have summed it up correctly...🤦🏾‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️👐🏾👐🏾👐🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾🤣🤣 🤣

Joscelyn Kate @JoscelynKate @teresaeliz people think it was Adam & Eve. no no, it was Nick & Pete. we’re back at the beginning of the circle my friends. @teresaeliz people think it was Adam & Eve. no no, it was Nick & Pete. we’re back at the beginning of the circle my friends.

Some users brought up Leonardo DiCaprio's dating life as well saying there is a third path till they are 25 years old, This was a jab at Leo apparently never dating anyone below 25 years, and even going as far as breaking up with anyone who crosses the age.



last kernel of popcorn @pepperjellyfilm @teresaeliz LADIES! there's a limited time bundle with an annual plan going! at 24 you date leo, at 25 you have a baby for nick, and at 26 you date pete! randomly selected participants get to then have ANOTHER baby for nick (but only while supplies last) @teresaeliz LADIES! there's a limited time bundle with an annual plan going! at 24 you date leo, at 25 you have a baby for nick, and at 26 you date pete! randomly selected participants get to then have ANOTHER baby for nick (but only while supplies last)

Pete Davidson's dating timeline

Pete Davidson is a 29-year-old American comedian known for his role in the late-night comedy sketch series Saturday Night Live (SNL). Along with his role as an actor and comedian, he is known for his relationships with celebrities including Kate Beckinsale, Ariana Grande and most recently, Kim Kardashian.

M @deliqategirl pete davidson is actually collecting it girls, like he’s dating one every 6 months pete davidson is actually collecting it girls, like he’s dating one every 6 months

His first known girlfriend was comedian Carly Aquilino, whom he dated around 2015, as per Aquilino's Instagram posts.

After their break-up, Pete Davidson was in a long-term relationship with Cazzie David, daughter to Curb Your Enthusiasm's Larry David. They dated for two and a half years, breaking up in 2018. According to Cazzie, he broke up with her over text just a day before he went public about his relationship with Ariana Grande, who he dated for five months.

Since then, he has been linked to a few high-profile stars in short-term relationships. These include Kate Beckinsale, Margaret Qualley, Cindy Crawford's daughter Kaia Gerber, and Bridgerton actress Phoebe Dynevor.

The comedian has most recently dated Kim Kardashian for nearly nine months since November 2021 to August 2022. He is currently rumored to be dating Emily Ratajkowsk.

Emily was married to Sebastian Bear-McClard for four years and filed for divorce in September 2022 before dating Pete Davidson.

Empire State Building @EmpireStateBldg I am also dating Pete Davidson I am also dating Pete Davidson

Nick Cannon's 12 children

Nick Cannon is a 42-year-old American rapper and television host. He is known for hosting The Nick Cannon Show, America's Got Talent, and Lip Sync Battle Sorties. His professional career aside, he has fathered 11 (one on its way) children with six women. He will have his fifth child in six months in December.

In April 2011, singer Mariah Carey gave birth to twins Monroe and Moroccan Scott Cannon, Nick's first two children.

In February 2017, model Brittany Bell gave birth to his third child, Golden Sagon Cannon. Bell is also the mother to Powerful Queen Cannon (December 2020) and Rise Messiah Cannon (September 2022).

DJ Abby De La Rosa gave birth to Cannon's twins, Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir in June 2021. On November 11, 2022, she gave birth to his third child, Beautiful Zepplin Cannon.

Nick had a child named Zen with model Alyssa Scott, born in June 2021. However, the baby died when he was five months old due to a brain tumor. Scott and Canon are expecting a child this December together.

Canon also has a child with model Bre Tiesi, Legendary Love who was born in June 2022. He has another with LaNisha Cole named Onyx Ice Cole, born in September 2022.

Canon is known for having multiple children with multiple partners. He was seen joking with Elon Musk on Twitter about the same, and even requested everyone to "project all criticism and cynicism towards" him and not the mothers of his children.

