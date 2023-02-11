Who is Anna Paulina Luna? Jewish heritage claims under scanner amid George Santos comparisons 

GOP Representative Anna Paulina Luna of Florida’s 13th congressional district recently came under scrutiny after The Washington Post reported that she allegedly misrepresented her heritage and religious background.

Back in November 2022, Luna spoke to the Jewish Insider about defending Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene after the latter was accused of making anti-Semitic remarks. At the time, the former said that Greene would not endorse her if she was anti-Semitic:

“I was raised as a Messianic Jew by my father. I am also a small fraction Ashkenazi. If she were anti-Semitic, why did she endorse me?”

Tristan Snell @TristanSnell Do we have ANOTHER George Santos in Congress?



Anna Paulina Luna appears to have lied that her father was a convict (nope), that she suffered a home invasion at 4 am (nope), and that her father was Jewish (nope, he was Catholic - and *his* father fought in WW2 - for the Nazis). Do we have ANOTHER George Santos in Congress?Anna Paulina Luna appears to have lied that her father was a convict (nope), that she suffered a home invasion at 4 am (nope), and that her father was Jewish (nope, he was Catholic - and *his* father fought in WW2 - for the Nazis).

However, at least three of Luna’s relatives spoke to The Washington Post and alleged that her father, George Mayerhofer, was Catholic.

Anna Paulina Luna's mother says her daughter never identified as Hispanic

Anna Paulina Luna's mother, Monica, told the publication that her husband was a “Christian that embraced the Messianic faith” and said that Luna “buried him to Jewish customs”:

“He eventually got clean and started attending a messianic Jewish church in Orange County. He brought Anna to the services and she buried him to Jewish customs.”

Monica also shared that her daughter has “never not identified as being Hispanic” as far as she is aware, but mentioned that her husband often spoke Spanish around Luna when she was a child. The former stated:

“Anna can check both boxes. She's bicultural and biracial. It's not easy to figure out what box to choose.”

According to immigration records obtained by The Washington Post, Anna Paulina Luna’s paternal grandfather, Heinrich Mayerhofer, was also identified as a Roman Catholic when he immigrated to Canada from Germany in 1954.

As per several other family members, Heinrich even served in the armed forces of Nazi Germany in 1940s while he was a teenager. A relative named Jolanta Mayerhofer shared that it hurt Heinrich to speak about that phase of his life:

“It hurt for him to talk about it. He said, ‘You getting the letter, you need to show up, otherwise your life is over.’ He did not like it, but that's what life was.”

Reports suggest that Anna Paulina Luna has had the last name “Mayerhofer” since birth and has only opened up about her Hispanic heritage in recent years. She was reportedly identified as “White, not of Hispanic origin” when she first registered to vote in Florida in 2015.

However, Luna updated her ethnicity to “Hispanic” when she re-registered to vote in Washington State in 2019. That same year, the Congresswoman also reportedly filed a petition to change her last name from “Mayerhofer” to “Luna”:

“I would like to represent my Hispanic heritage and have the same last name as my mother.”

The latest controversy surrounding Luna immediately prompted netizens to compare the Congresswoman to New York GOP Rep. George Santos.

Fifty Shades of Whey @davenewworld_2 Move over George Santos, it appears that Republican Anna Paulina Luna from Florida allegedly lied about being raised Jewish and her grandfather was actually a fullblown Nazi who fought against the United States Move over George Santos, it appears that Republican Anna Paulina Luna from Florida allegedly lied about being raised Jewish and her grandfather was actually a fullblown Nazi who fought against the United States https://t.co/tisqAp6H0d

Santos has been making headlines for his fraudulent CV scandal and admitting to fabricating key details about his life in his resume, including his educational background, professional history, and financial assets, among other things.

Similar to Luna, Santos’ heritage also came under scrutiny after he told the New York Post that he “never claimed to be Jewish” even though his official website mentioned that his that his mother was Jewish and that his grandparents escaped the Nazi regime during World War II.

Everything to know about Anna Paulina Luna

Anna Paulina Luna is an American politician and U.S. Air Force veteran who was elected the U.S. representative for Florida's 13th Congressional District this year. She made local history by becoming the first Mexican-American woman elected to Congress from Florida.

Luna was born on May 6, 1989, in Santa Ana, California. She reportedly attended six different high schools before graduating and eventually earned a Bachelor of Science degree in biology from the University of West Florida in 2017.

The Congresswoman said that she was raised by her mother in Los Angeles and that his father was imprisoned several times for failing to pay child support.

However, The Washington Post recently contacted the California Department of Corrections, the Orange County Corrections Department and the Santa Ana jail but could not find any reports of her father’s incarceration.

Meanwhile, Fox News shared that Luna’s office showed reports that proved her father was incarcerated. The politician said during an interview that “the Washington Post's profile of her contained several mischaracterizations and factual errors.”

Anna Paulina Luna enlisted in the U.S. Air Force at the age of 19 and served as an airfield manager at Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri and then in Florida. She earned an Air Force Achievement Medal and was honorably discharged in 2014.

During her time in the U.S. Air Force and as a college student, Luna also ventured into modeling and appeared in magazines such as Maxim and the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. At the time, she also briefly worked as a waitress at a gentleman's club in Fort Walton Beach, Florida.

Luna also met her husband, Air Force Special Operations veteran Andrew Gamberzky, during her six years in the military. The Congressman first earned recognition on the political scene in 2018 after she made some online statements on human trafficking and the Second Amendment.

She caught the attention of Charlie Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA, and eventually started working as the Director of Hispanic Engagement at the organization. Anna Paulina Luna was also a producer for PragerU and a reporter for the El American media house.

Netizens draw comparisons between Anna Paulina Luna and George Santos

Netizens made George Santos comparisons as Anna Paulina Luna's Jewish heritage came under scanner

As The Washington Post’s report about Rep. Anna Paulina Luna’s heritage circulated online, several social media users immediately started comparing her to George Santos.

Santos’s fraud CV controversy revealed that he mentioned that his mother was Jewish and that his grandparents fled the Nazi regime. However, he later claimed that he was raised Catholic, but often joked about being “Jew-ish.”

Wu Xuelan @WXuelan "New George Santos just dropped": MAGA Republican's claims about her background in dispute. Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna claimed she was raised Jewish. Some relatives question that, and say her grandfather fought for the Nazis. "New George Santos just dropped": MAGA Republican's claims about her background in dispute. Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna claimed she was raised Jewish. Some relatives question that, and say her grandfather fought for the Nazis. https://t.co/uIaK8mOFVk

Similarly, Luna’s Jewish heritage came under the scanner after The Washington Post revealed that her father was a Catholic and that her grandfather even served in the Nazi armed forces during his teenage years.

Luna’s discovery immediately sparked George Santos comparisons, and netizens took to Twitter to share their reactions to the situation:

Santiago Mayer @santiagomayer_ Do you know about a Republican freshman that lied about being Jewish in order to win their seat?



No, I don't mean George Santos. I'm talking about Anna Paulina Luna. Do you know about a Republican freshman that lied about being Jewish in order to win their seat? No, I don't mean George Santos. I'm talking about Anna Paulina Luna.

Wajahat Ali @WajahatAli Anna Paulina Luna told George Santos to hold her beer... Anna Paulina Luna told George Santos to hold her beer...

Hoodlum 🇺🇸 @NotHoodlum “I can vouch for the honesty and integrity of Anna Paulina Luna.” - George Santos “I can vouch for the honesty and integrity of Anna Paulina Luna.” - George Santos

Dan "I Stand With Ukraine" P @ddanpereira #deadlinewh Republican Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna claimed to have Jewish roots. But it turns out her father is Catholic & her grandfather served in the German Nazi army during WW II. Rep. George Santos is NOT the only new GOP fraud in the House. Who is next? #TheView Republican Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna claimed to have Jewish roots. But it turns out her father is Catholic & her grandfather served in the German Nazi army during WW II. Rep. George Santos is NOT the only new GOP fraud in the House. Who is next? #TheView #deadlinewh

Will Bunch @Will_Bunch Is newly elected Rep. Anna Paulina Luna "George Santos Lite"?? Is newly elected Rep. Anna Paulina Luna "George Santos Lite"?? https://t.co/D0amAnJGIf

Hoodlum 🇺🇸 @NotHoodlum George Santos’ grandparents weren’t actual Nazis that we know of. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna can’t say the same thing while she’s pretending to be Jewish. George Santos’ grandparents weren’t actual Nazis that we know of. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna can’t say the same thing while she’s pretending to be Jewish.

😱 Scary Larry 😱 🇺🇦✊🏻🇺🇸🗽 @aintscarylarry Has anyone seen Anna Paulina Luna and George Santos in the same room together?? Has anyone seen Anna Paulina Luna and George Santos in the same room together??

HappyGoLucky @vendetta80_77 First George Santos now Anna Paulina Luna. Are there any freshman GOP house members who won their 2022 races that didn’t fabricate their entire life story? First George Santos now Anna Paulina Luna. Are there any freshman GOP house members who won their 2022 races that didn’t fabricate their entire life story?

LaurenBaratzLogsted @LaurenBaratzL Regarding George Santos and Anna Paulina Luna: All elected Republicans do is lie and lie and lie. Regarding George Santos and Anna Paulina Luna: All elected Republicans do is lie and lie and lie.

Chris Reyna @creyna55 Facts: Two Republicans lied about being Jewish in order to help them win their seat, George Santos and Anna Paulina Luna. Republicans won't do a thing to remove them because they are spineless. Facts: Two Republicans lied about being Jewish in order to help them win their seat, George Santos and Anna Paulina Luna. Republicans won't do a thing to remove them because they are spineless.

As reactions continued to pour in online, Anna Paulina Luna called out The Washington Post through a series of tweets. She also shared that her attorney has sent letters to the publication to “issue corrections” for avoiding a lawsuit.

Luna mentioned that she would also send letters to Vanity Fair, Business Insider, Yahoo News, The Independent, and any other outlet that “reports false info.”

