Polar Bear on The Masked Singer: Fans were shocked to see legendary hip-hop DJ behind the mask

Episode 3 of The Masked Singer season 9 aired on Fox this Wednesday, March 1, at 8 pm ET.

The episode featured an intense singing battle between reigning queen Medusa and two new characters, Polar Bear and California Roll. The theme of the night was New York, so the contestants were asked to sing "songs synonymous with the history of" the Big Apple. In the first round, Polar Bear sang Rapture by Blondie, but could not impress the audience with his voice.

His clues included love for electronics, being a member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and inventing a new sound in the music industry. He was eliminated after the first round itself, and when unmasked, turned out to be the legendary hip-hop DJ Grandmaster Flash, who has more than 50 years of experience in the music industry.

After being unmasked, Flash kept the audience entertained by cheering and asking them to wave their hands.

Judge Nicole Scherzinger guessed his identity correctly and everyone in the audience was shocked to see him live on stage. The Masked Singer fans flooded Twitter as they could not believe that such an iconic figure would participate in a reality show.

The Masked Singer fans gush about Grandmaster Flash, praise showmakers for bringing him on board

Grandmaster Flash is the founder of three DJ techniques, which are used everywhere around the world today. These include the Backspin technique, Punch phrasing, and Scratching.

The Masked Singer fans praised the iconic DJ Grandmaster Flash and lauded the showmakers for bringing him onto the stage.

Who is The Masked Singer contestant Grandmaster Flash?

Grandmaster Flash’s real name is Joseph Saddler. He was raised in the Bronx, New York, after his family immigrated from Barbados to the USA. He attended Samuel Gompers Vocational High School, where he learnt how to repair electronic devices, and was fascinated by his father’s record collection.

After high school, Joseph joined the DJ world and attended multiple parties with early luminaries like Disco King Mario. He intensely studied DJ techniques and styles, eventually discovering three of his own.

He is known for creating the Furious Five group, which included him, Rahiem, Mel, The Kidd Creole, Keef Cowboy and Eddie Morris. Grandmaster Flash recorded his single, 1, 2, 3, ... Rhymes Galore, in 1999, which stayed on top of the German charts for 17 weeks.

He is the winner of multiple awards, including the 2009 Lifetime Achievement Award, the 2019 Sweden's Polar Prize, and the 2006 I Am Hip Hop Icon Award.

The Masked Singer airs on Fox every Wednesday at 8 pm ET. The show features three singers performing in masked costumes every week. While the winner progresses in the competition, the remaining two singers are unmasked and their identity is revealed. The last standing performer of the season will receive a trophy but no cash prize.

