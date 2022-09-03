What will be Dave Navarro’s role in Ink Master Season 14? Meet the former host from the Paramount+ show

Season 14 of Ink Master is set to release on September 7 and will feature ten fan-favorite tattoo artists from previous seasons of the show.

The former host of the hit show, Dave Navarro will be seen returning as the Master of Chaos and will introduce crazy and game-changing twists to the competition.

The new season of Ink Master will also feature Ryan Ashley, Nikko Hurtado and Ami James as judges, who are well-renowned in the tattoo industry. These judges will present highly challenging tasks to the contestants which will test their creativity and precision. Moreover, the ultimate winner will bag a grand cash prize of $250,000.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

Ink Master contestants compete in various tattoo challenges that not only test the artists’ technical skills but also their on-the-spot creativity, where they must create and execute an original tattoo on command. Challenges focus on different tattooing techniques, such as shading, line and proportion, and styles including photorealism, Tribal, American traditional, and pin-up.

Dave Navarro from Ink Master was mesmerized by a guitar in his teenage years

53-year-old Dave Navarro is a guitarist, singer, songwriter and actor. Born on June 7 in 1967, Dave was mesmerized by a guitar during his teenage years. This encouraged him to appreciate a wide variety of musical styles.

Following his passion for music in 1986, he joined Jane's Addiction at the suggestion of his childhood friend Stephen Perkins, who had recently joined the same band. Navarro recorded four studio albums with the band and received heaps of praise for his work. In fact, one of Dave's career highlights was being a part of the much-loved band.

With Jane's Addiction, the guitarist was associated with three critically acclaimed albums, Jane's Addiction (1987), Nothing's Shocking (1988) and Ritual de lo Habitual (1990), which was also the band's last creation together. One of the key reasons for its separation was the band's addiction to drugs. In fact, after the split, Dave himself was battling his addiction to heroin.

In 1991, the band split acrimoniously, during the first Lollapalooza festival and at the peak of their popularity. Even though the band had become non-existent, the Ink Master star continued to follow his passion.

Later, he went on to be a part of other spin-off bands like Deconstruction and The Panic Channel, and also released a solo album, entitled Trust No One, in 2001.

Additionally, when Navarro was a part of Deconstruction, he continued working with bassist Eric Avery in the band alongside drummer Michael Murphey. However, after a few months, he left the band.

After separating, Navarro joined the Red Hot Chili Peppers, in 1993, as the replacement for guitarist Jesse Tobias. However, he soon bid the band adieu. He recorded one studio album with the band, One Hot Minute (1995), before leaving in 1998 due to creative differences.

Ink Master is executively produced by Glenda Hersh, Steven Weinstock and Andrea Richter, while Donny Hugo Herran is an executive in charge of production for MTV Entertainment Studios. Viewers can watch the premiere of Ink Master Season 14 on September 7 on Paramount+.

Edited by Adelle Fernandes