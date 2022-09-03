When will Ink Master Season 14 premiere on Paramount+? Release date, format and more details explored

Season 14 of Ink Master will finally release on September 7. With ten new episodes, this season is set to be exciting. Moreover, this year, the show will have three new judges along with former host, Dave Navarro, returning to the series as the Master of Chaos.

The tattoo-reality show, which last premiered in 2020 was subsequently cancelled. This was because the network was looking to refocus his strategy on television movies and mini-series. However, last year they decided to bring it back on Paramount+.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Ink Master contestants compete in various tattoo challenges that not only test the artists’ technical skills but also their on-the-spot creativity, where they must create and execute an original tattoo on command. Challenges focus on different tattooing techniques, such as shading, line and proportion, and styles including photorealism, Tribal, American traditional, and pin-up."

Ink Master season 14 will be spruced up by a new set of judges

As said before, the new season is bringing an all-new panel of judges - Ink Master alumni Ryan Ashley, who was the first female tattoo artist to win on the show; Nikko Hurtado, one of the world’s best colour realism artists; and Ami James, a well-known Japanese tattoo specialist and entrepreneur with almost 30 years of experience.

Apart from the judges, season 14 will be hosted by Joel Madden, lead vocalist for the pop/punk band Good Charlotte and co-founder of music companies Veeps and MDDN.

The new season will feature ten fan-favourite contestants from the previous seasons. These contestants will face tattoo designing challenges that will solicit composition, precision, colour theory, finesse, stamina and endurance from their side. They will be seen performing "some of the biggest, most exciting and epic challenges seen in the history of the competition". Also, it is unknown if the show will introduce a new format or will stick to its roots.

Even a small mistake in performing will lead them to elimination. Ultimately, only one tattoo artist will win the title. Nevertheless, the winner will take home a whopping $250,000 which is the highest cash prize across all seasons.

Tattoo artists who will be appearing on the upcoming show are:

PON (Season 12) ANGEL ROSE (Season 11, Season 13) BOB JONES (Season 13) CHRIS SHOCKLEY (Season 11) CREEPY JASON (Season 12) DEANNA JAMES (Season 10) GIAN KARLE (Season 8) HIRAM CASAS (Season 13) HOLLI MARIE (Season 12) KATIE MCGOWAN (Season 8, Season 9)

Moreover, apart from releasing season 14, the show has also released its spin-offs Ink Master: Redemption, Ink Master: Angels and Ink Master: Grudge Match.

The show is produced by Glenda Hersh, Steven Weinstock and Andrea Richter. Benjamin Hurvitz, Jessica Zalkind and Tim Palazzola serve as executive producers and Donny Hugo Herran as an executive in charge of production for MTV Entertainment Studios.

Viewers can watch the premiere of the show's season 14 on September 7 on Paramount+. All the 13 seasons of the show are streaming on the mentioned network, including the show's spin offs.

Edited by Sayati Das